Is light drinking harmful to health? Research suggests so

Washington :

According to the research published in the journal 'Clinical Nutrition', drinking less than the UK's recommended limit of 14 units of alcohol per week still increases the risk of cardiovascular issues such as heart and cerebrovascular disease.





Academics from ARU examined hospitalisations related to cardiovascular events among more than 350,000 UK residents aged between 40 and 69 from data obtained from the UK Biobank study.





The sample included 333,259 people who drank alcohol. Participants had been asked about their overall weekly alcohol intake and their intake of specific types of alcohol including beer, wine and spirits.





Those participants were followed up for a median of approximately seven years, capturing all incidents where patients had been hospitalised through cardiovascular events.





Anyone who had suffered a previous cardiovascular event was excluded from the analysis, as were former drinkers or those who had not completed information on alcohol intake. The analysis found that, for those participants that drank less than 14 units of alcohol per week -- the limit recommended by the UK's Chief Medical Officers -- each additional 1.5 pints of beer at 4 per cent strength (alcohol by volume) is associated with a 23 per cent increased risk of suffering a cardiovascular event.



