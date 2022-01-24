3 Jack Daniel's cocktails to help fight winter doldrums

This nippy weather calls for something warm. Move over your hot chocolate and find respite in these sophisticated warm cocktails that you can stir to perfection, right at home.

Image Courtesy: IANS New Delhi : Tennessee coffee

Ingredients:

60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 1 Mug Coffee 1 tsp Brown Sugar Coffee Creamer Whipped Cream (Garnish) Coffee Beans (Garnish)

Method:

Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee.

Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar.

Top with whipped cream and coffee beans.

Stir.

Garnish: Whip Cream and Coffee Beans

Tennessee Toddy

Ingredients:

60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 15 ml honey 15 ml lemon juice Cinnamon stick 120 ml hot water

Instructions

Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a heavy mug.

Add honey, cinnamon stick, and lemon juice.

Top with hot water and stir.

Holiday with Honey

Ingredients:

45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey 15 ml Vanilla Liqueur 15 ml Heavy Cream 90 ml Hot Coffee

Method:

Stir and serve in a mug.

