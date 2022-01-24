3 Jack Daniel's cocktails to help fight winter doldrums

This nippy weather calls for something warm. Move over your hot chocolate and find respite in these sophisticated warm cocktails that you can stir to perfection, right at home.
Tennessee coffee
Ingredients:
60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
1 Mug Coffee
1 tsp Brown Sugar
Coffee Creamer
Whipped Cream (Garnish)
Coffee Beans (Garnish)
Method:
Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee.
Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar.
Top with whipped cream and coffee beans.
Stir.
Garnish: Whip Cream and Coffee Beans
Tennessee Toddy
Ingredients:
60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
15 ml honey
15 ml lemon juice
Cinnamon stick
120 ml hot water
Instructions
Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a heavy mug.
Add honey, cinnamon stick, and lemon juice.
Top with hot water and stir.
Holiday with Honey
Ingredients:
45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
15 ml Vanilla Liqueur
15 ml Heavy Cream
90 ml Hot Coffee
Method:
Stir and serve in a mug.
Garnish: Whipped Cream and Cinnamon
