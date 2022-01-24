Mon, Jan 24, 2022

3 Jack Daniel's cocktails to help fight winter doldrums

Published: Jan 24,202207:46 PM by IANS

This nippy weather calls for something warm. Move over your hot chocolate and find respite in these sophisticated warm cocktails that you can stir to perfection, right at home.

Tennessee coffee

Ingredients:

60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
1 Mug Coffee
1 tsp Brown Sugar
Coffee Creamer
Whipped Cream (Garnish)
Coffee Beans (Garnish)

Method:

Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee.

Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar.

Top with whipped cream and coffee beans.

Stir.

Garnish: Whip Cream and Coffee Beans

Tennessee Toddy

Ingredients:

60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
15 ml honey
15 ml lemon juice
Cinnamon stick
120 ml hot water

Instructions

Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a heavy mug.

Add honey, cinnamon stick, and lemon juice.

Top with hot water and stir.

Holiday with Honey

Ingredients:

45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
15 ml Vanilla Liqueur
15 ml Heavy Cream
90 ml Hot Coffee

Method:

Stir and serve in a mug.

Garnish: Whipped Cream and Cinnamon

