A beginner's guide to a skin care routine

What is healthy skin? Healthy is skin that glows on the outside while feeling bouncy, plump, deeply hydrated and moisturized from the inside. But did you know using just a moisturiser for your skin was never enough?





Your skin needs attention, a lot of it! Be it rain or shine, your skin asks for that little care that it deserves. It is super important to understand what your skin is asking for in different weathers and conditions.





Megha Asher, COO and Co Founder Juicy Chemistry has your step by step guide ready to build a simple yet effective skincare routine that will work for your skin all year long if you thought a moisturiser was all you need:





STEP 1: A gentle yet effective cleanser, twice a day!





Often, we choose a cleanser that helps us remove all the sweat, dirt and gunk during summers. The same cleanser tends to dry out our skin leaving it parched and itchy during the winters. Choose a cleanser that not only cleanses your skin but also leaves it moisturised like the Juicy Chemistry Tamanu, Kakadu Plum and Frankincense Face Wash. It is made with beautiful saponified oils that help cleanse the skin thoroughly while nourishing it!





STEP 2: We really underestimate the power of a good toner!





A good, hydrating toner is so important to prep your skin so it can drink up all the goodness to follow. A toner helps clear out your pores thoroughly so the next steps of your skincare perform more effectively. It also helps balance the pH of the skin. If you are looking for a calming, refreshing yet super effecting toner, here is the Juicy Chemistry Bulgarian Damask Rose Hydrosol.





STEP 3: A serum to target those skin concerns you've been silently dealing with!





Serums or active ingredients are important to target specific skin concerns and conditions such as hyperpigmentation, dark spots, acne, dullness, ageing etc. While a cleanser, toner and moisturiser help with the day to day maintenance of your skin, a naturally activated serum will help you get rid of your skin concerns over time. Here are a few naturally activated serums and what the can help you with:





Regenerating Serum: Helps boost collagen production & promotes well-ageing of the skin.





Vitamin C Serum: Helps brighten the skin, reduces dark spots & hyperpigmentation promotes even-toned skin.





BHA Clarifying Serum: Exfoliates dead skin cells, reduces acne breakouts, unclogs and minimises appearance of large pores, promotes radiant & even-tones skin.





AHA Polishing Serum: Provides gentle exfoliation, unclogs pores and controls breakouts, promotes even-toned and youthful skin.





STEP 4: A light facial oil to give that extra boost of glow and radiance to your skin





A facial oil is such an underrated step in skin care but gives such beautiful results when incorporated into your regular skincare routine. Here is the Juicy Chemistry Saffron and Red Raspberry Facial Oil which contains antioxidants to help fight oxidative damage, occlusives to deeply nourish the skin and enhance skin's glow quotient!





STEP 5: Sunscreen is your skin's best friend





A good natural, broad spectrum sunscreen is all you need to lock all that goodness into your skin and protect your skin from sun damage. Rain or shine, indoors or outdoors, a good sunscreen is one investment that guarantees fixed ROI! Juicy Chemistry's Camellia & Red Raspberry Sunscreen is one such pick that not only provides sun protection with SPF 30 but also soothes, nourishes and moisturises the skin to prevent oxidative damage.





Made it till here? Here's a reward for your patience! Bonus tips to add into your routine for naturally glowing skin all year long:





1. Do not forget to do your routine twice a day - morning and night.





2. Do not forget your eyes while taking care of the rest of your face. Use a Revitalising Under Eye Serum before you go to bed so you wake up with brighter under eyes every morning!





3. Your pillow might be a culprit if you have bad skin health. Ensure that you change your pillow cases every few days so you sleep on clean & fresh pillow cases everyday!





4. Lastly, make a conscious effort towards improving the quality & health of your skin by choosing organic & certified products & ingredients.