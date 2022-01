Curate Your Creative Hub with the work from home edit

New Delhi :

Working from home is an art form that requires focus and a lack of distractions. Add flair to your work vistas with handcrafted decor elements, whether you're working 9 to 5 or on a creative project. Take a look at our WFH edit, which includes items that aren't only for the office.





Is a regular study table too formulaic for you? Pick a console, it accentuates the hallways, adds a style element to bedrooms, and is a good landing spot for your laptop and coffee.





A Lapdesk is key when you want to keep your laptop from overheating on you, and your back scrunching in uncomfortable positions. It can also double as breakfast in bed trays for the weekend!





If you haven't yet experimented with indoor plants, your home office is the place to start. So pick yourself up a fiddle-leaf fig, a maidenhair fern, or a hoya, plant it in our striking planters and breathe easier.





A comfortable chair beside a balcony can also be a productivity hub. A good chair is comfortable, adjustable, and easy to manoeuver.





Light can greatly affect your mood, it's important to be able to control it in a way that keeps you alert at certain times and more relaxed at others. To achieve such a scheme, flank your desk with a table lamp for visual order, then add a pendant light or two for a softer glow.