Ask your doctor: Prevention of liver diseases and about Cardiomyopathy

Chennai :

How can liver diseases such as fatty liver be prevented? - Daniel, Madipakkam





If you focus on food and water you can take care of liver damage. Also, you can prevent fatty liver damage if you exercise and avoid taking foods whenever your desire triggers or without any timeline. Stress is more likely to affect the fatty liver even if you have a healthy diet and do not touch alcohol at all. A person who is depressed will over-secrete certain hormones and add fat to the liver.





Similarly, people with diabetes are more likely to have early fatty liver. This means that people with diabetes will not be able to secrete insulin properly, so blood sugar will not be able to enter the cells and excess fatty acids will accumulate in the blood.





The liver may be affected if problems such as abdominal pain, bloating, vomiting, and constipation, starting with indigestion persist.





- Dr. Neelamekam Thoppa Kapali, HOD-Surgery-Gastro & Minimal Access Surgery, Fortis Malar





What is cardiomyopathy and is it common in young adults? -Pooja G, Alwarpet





Cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart that makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body, thus reducing heart function and resulting in heart failure.





Obesity is a crucial factor for teenagers who die due to cardiac arrest and cardiomyopathy is common in young adults. Due to obesity, cholesterol may build up in the arteries which transports blood to the heart, leading to high blood pressure.





Many people suffering from heart failure do not have the condition diagnosed and others who have been diagnosed fail to get appropriate treatment which makes them highly vulnerable to sudden cardiac death.





There are many reasons which can be attributed to heart diseases, such as stress, unhealthy lifestyle, consumption of alcohol, and obesity.





- Dr Janani V, senior cardiologist