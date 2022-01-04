Refractive errors require timely intervention: Experts

Chennai :

If refractive errors are not corrected, it could lead to vision impairment, blindness, or amblyopia. The recent changes in our everyday lives due to the pandemic have brought various ocular problems to focus.





Refractive error is one of the problems that has seen a surge globally owing to constant screen time and home confinement.





The increased duration and intensity of near-work activities have added to the risk of developing a refractive error. Refractive error occurs when the shape of the eye keeps light from focusing correctly on the retina.





This leads to blurred vision, difficulty in reading, deviation of the eyes, strain, and headache. The most commonly reported problems related to refractive error are myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism.





"Refractive error is one of the most common ocular conditions affecting all age groups. Genetic (age, family history, and ethnicity) and environmental factors (excessive near work, reading in dim lighting, decreased outdoor time, lack of physical activity, and unbalanced diet) affect the eyes.





Other factors like excessive eye rubbing, allergic conjunctivitis, contact lens use, and ptosis also create an impact," says Dr. Ramya S, Regional Head-Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Chennai. She adds, "For the past few years, about 200 people have reported difficulty in reading in December, probably due to multiple holidays and winter vacation for the children. The major pack affected usually resides in the metro cities of which 60 per cent are males of 7-35 age group."





Doctors say regular eye checks, limited screen time, wearing prescribed glasses, 20-20-20 exercises (after every 20 minutes of screen-time, spend 20 seconds looking something 20 feet away) and a healthy balanced diet is significant.





Dr S Jayakumar, a senior ophthalmologist says the use of glasses and other prescriptions have to be used for young adults, while corrective surgeries are also available and should be performed to correct these refractive errors. Refractive sur geries have become less risky and easily performed as more advancements have come through in the field," he added.