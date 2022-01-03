Study suggests children confront peers but with varying differences across cultures

London :

The findings of a recent study suggest that children globally will challenge peers if they break the 'rules', but how they do so varies among cultures.





The study has been published in the 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Journal'. Led by the University of Plymouth, UK and Freie Universitat Berlin, Germany, the study analysed the behaviour of 376 children aged five to eight from eight societies in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America.





The children were each taught to play a block sorting game, with half taught to sort the blocks by colour, and the other half taught to sort them by shape. They were then put into pairs, with one playing the game and the other observing.





