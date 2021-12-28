Ask your doctor: How rare movement disorder symptoms different of seizures and usefulness of inhalers for asthma patients

New York :

How are rare movement disorder symptoms different from seizures? - Rajan K. Pammal





The rare movement disorders are mostly mistaken for seizures and patients have very little understanding of these conditions. Several tools like Video- EEG (Electroenceph alography) are very useful to distinguish seizures from non-epileptic involuntary movements. Such technology helps to diagnose such unusual disorders. Video-EEG detects abnormalities in the brain waves, or in the electrical activity of the brain to capture episodes and proved that these episodes did not have an epileptic basis.





- Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital





How useful are inhalers for asthma patients? Can alternative medications be taken? - Kalpana V, Anna Nagar





Inhalers deliver the drug directly to the lungs and works to control asthma by preventing it. relieving symptoms, and reducing flare-ups. Although asthma is not curable, it is possible to gain control over it and lead a normal active life. Here, the correct treatment and adherence to asthma management are crucial. The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) guidelines recommend inhalers as a safe and effective way to control asthma as it reaches your lungs directly and starts acting immediately.





- B Kalaikovan, Pulmonologist, Kovan's Chest and Sleep Care Centre, Chennai