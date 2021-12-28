Women more susceptible to age-related eye disorder

New York :

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is an eye disorder that affects the overall retinal functioning thus impacting one's vision. AMD affects people in their 50s and 60s, and as per studies is now the most common cause of significant irreversible vision loss among the elderly. It is progressive and causes a gradual deterioration of the macula, the part of the retina that is responsible for central vision.





While AMD does not cause total blindness, it can make everyday activities such as reading and recognising faces particularly difficult. Some of the symptoms include blurry vision, varying colour perception, momentary loss of vision. Other symptoms could include seeing straight lines as wavy or crooked, objects appearing smaller than normal, and colours looking less bright than they used to.





There has been no specific cause ascertained for AMD but lifestyle issues such as smoking, high blood pressure, obesity, and a family history of AMD, are possible risk factors. Dr. Ajay Dudani, Vitreoretinal Surgeon said Macular Degeneration is more likely to occur in people above 50. If either of the parents has AMD, there is a higher risk.





The risk factors in women are age, smoking. family history, and race. Reversing the vision loss from macular degeneration is not possible but retaining the remaining vision can be done with accurate treatment with anti-VEGF intravitreal injections and regular checks.





"Eating certain food can cut the risk of Macular Degeneration like foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, zeaxanthin, cold-water fish, citrus foods, spinach, corn, broccoli, and peas. Regulated exercise can reduce risk of getting wet AMD by almost 70%" added Dr. Dudani.