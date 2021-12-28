Uterine fibroids, growing health concern among women

New York :

Uterine fibroids are becoming a common concern among women, especially with the shift in life style and dietary patterns. Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during childbearing years. They are also called leiomyomas or myomas.





Fibroids range in size from seedlings. undetectable by the human eye, to bulky masses that can distort and enlarge the uterus.





One can have a single fibroid or multiple ones. In extreme cases, multiple fibroids can expand the uterus so much that it reaches the rib cage and can add weight. Many women who have fibroids don't have any symptoms. In those that do, symptoms can be influenced by the location, size, and the number of fibroids.





In women who have symptoms, the most common signs and symptoms of uterine fibroids can be witnessed and there can be heavy menstrual bleeding, menstrual periods lasting more than a week, or pelvic pressure or pain. Other issues that follow are frequent urination, difficulty emptying the bladder, inability to conceive or pre-term labour. Some women can face repeat-ed miscarriages or excessive weakness due to heavy periods and resultant anemia.





Rarely, a fibroid can cause acute pain when it outgrows its blood supply and begins to degenerate. Uterine fibroids are frequently found incidentally during a routine pelvic exam. Your doctor may feel irregularities in the shape of your uterus, suggesting the presence of fibroids.





If you have symptoms of uterine fibroids, your doctor may order an ultrasound to confirm the diagnosis and to map and measure fibroids.





There can be several treatment methods including hysteroscopy, non-invasive procedures such as uterine artery embolization and radiofrequency myolysis, and surgical procedures such as uterus conserving myomectomy and uterus removal.





The medications for the medical removal or clinical procedures for the same are important as the fibroids can grow over time and can lead to severe anemia and pain.