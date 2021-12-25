What is Delmicron? Everything you need to know

Chennai :

"Delmicron, the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron, in Europe and US has led to a mini tsunami of cases," Dr Shashank Joshi was quoted as saying by a leading newspaper.





The highly contagious Omicron variant was first detected last month in southern Africa and has now been reported in 89 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Data show Omicron is the most dominant variant in the US and accounts for 73 per cent of all new cases, up from less than 1 per cent at the beginning of the month.





"There's certainly data, there have been some papers published again from South Africa earlier from the pandemic when people - and certainly immunocompromised people - can harbour both viruses," Burton was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.





Symptoms of Delmicron:





• High temperature





• Persistent cough





• Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste





• Headache





• Runny nose





• Sore throat





Studies have shown that both the Delta and Omicron variants are easily transmissible. In fact, UK government scientists in a study said that Britons who fall ill with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are less likely to become severely sick than those who contract Delta.





Will Delmicron impact India?





India has reported 415 cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant as of Thursday, according to data collated from across the states by HT. So far, experts have said Delta is the variant that has been fuelling Covid-19 cases in India.





3 out of 183 Omicron positive cases had taken third vaccine dose, according to Union Health Ministry.





"ICMR and DBT are working together to culture the virus. We are testing the efficacy of the vaccines against the Omicron variant of Covid," Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG-ICMR The treatment protocols for Covid & Delta will apply to Omicron. While evidence emerges, the immune escape potential for Delta is higher & its high transmission rates will lead to surge in cases.