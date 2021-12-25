Delectable cocktails for Christmas

New Delhi :

Bailey's White Russian





Ingredients:





. Baileys: 60ml





. Kahlua: 60ml





. Whipped Cream: 60ml





. To Garnish: Whipped Cream





Method





. Pour an equivalent amount (60ml) of Baileys, Kahlua, and fresh whipped cream into a glass





. Stir until the mixture is chilled





. Add a dollop of Whipped Cream to the tip





Royalty





Ingredients:





. Black & White Scotch: 60ml





. Cinnamon Syrup: 10ml





. Lime Juice: 20ml





. Ginger Ale: 100ml





. Ice: 3-4 Cubes





Method





. Fill your highball glass with some ice and pour 60ml Black & White Scotch Whisky into it





. 20ml fresh lime juice and 10ml cinnamon syrup are to be poured on top





. Top it with ginger ale









Made In Scotland





Ingredients:





. Singleton: 60ml





. Sugar Syrup: 10ml





. Lime Juice: 20 ml





. Cucumber: 3 Slices





. Mint: 4 Sprigs





. To Garnish: Cucumber slice with mint





Method





. Add 3 cucumber slices and 4 mint sprigs to a cocktail shaker





. Combine 60 ml, Singleton, 20 ml lime juice and 10 ml sugar syrup in a mixing bowl.





. Garnish it with a cucumber slice with mint





Johnnie Ginger





Ingredients:





. Johnnie Walker Red label: 60ml





. Ginger Ale: 120ml





. To Garnish: Fresh Lime Wedge





Method





. Pour 60ml of Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky into an ice-filled glass





. Top up with 120ml of ginger ale





. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge





. Tanqueray Gin & Juice





Ingredients:





. Tanqueray Gin: 60ml





. Orange Juice: 30ml





. Pineapple Juice: 30ml





. Ice: 3-4 Cubes





. Lime Wedge: 1





Method:





. Fill your cocktail glass with some ice and pour 60ml Tanqueray Gin into it





. Add 30ml orange juice and 30ml pineapple juice to it





. Pinch 1 lime wedge and sip a drink









Smirnoff Moscow Mule





Ingredients:





. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka: 60ml





. Ginger Beer: 30ml





. Lime Juice: 20ml





. To Garnish: Lime Wedge





Method





. In a copper mule cup, combine 60ml Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, 30ml ginger beer and 20ml lime juice





. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and serve with a slice of lime as a garnish









Gordan's G&T





Ingredients:





. Gordon's Gin: 60ml





. Tonic Water: 150ml





. Ice: 3-4 Cubes





. To Garnish: Lime Wedge





Method





. Load an ice-filled glass with 60ml Gordan's Gin





. Top it up with 150ml Tonic Water





. Serve with a large lime wedge as a garnish









Black Dog Happiness





Ingredients:





. Black Dog Black Reserve Scotch: 60ml





. Sugar Syrup: 10ml





. Apple Juice: 20ml





. bCinnamon Stick: 1





. Lime Wedge: 1





. To Garnish: Cinnamon stick and thin slices of apple





Method





. To pull out the beautiful flavours, muddle the cinnamon stick and lime wedge with some sugar syrup





. Shake it up with the 20ml apple juice and 60ml Black Dog Black Reserve Scotch Whisky





. Strain it an ice-filled glass





. Add a cinnamon stick and thin Apple Slices to finish this masterpiece









Talisker 10 Sour





Ingredients:





. Talisker No.10: 60ml





. Sugar Syrup: 10ml





. Lime Juice: 20 ml





. Egg White: 1





. To Garnish: A lime or pepper grind





Method





. Fill a cocktail shaker or a jam jar halfway with egg white.





. Combine 60ml Talisker No.10, 10ml sugar syrup, and 20ml lime juice in a mixing glass.





. Shake with a lot of ice in a cocktail shaker and pour into a cocktail bottle.





. On top of the foam, garnish with lime or pepper grinds.