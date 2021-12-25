Sat, Dec 25, 2021

Delectable cocktails for Christmas

Published: Dec 25,202102:00 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

It's time to organise your favourite feast and get the bar ready for your Christmas soiree. Diageo India's Brand Ambassador, Vikram KU, has created a list of holiday-inspired cocktails to add a special touch to time spent with loved ones.

Image Courtesy: IANS
Image Courtesy: IANS
New Delhi:
Bailey's White Russian

Ingredients:

. Baileys: 60ml

. Kahlua: 60ml

. Whipped Cream: 60ml

. To Garnish: Whipped Cream

Method

. Pour an equivalent amount (60ml) of Baileys, Kahlua, and fresh whipped cream into a glass

. Stir until the mixture is chilled

. Add a dollop of Whipped Cream to the tip

Royalty

Ingredients:

. Black & White Scotch: 60ml

. Cinnamon Syrup: 10ml

. Lime Juice: 20ml

. Ginger Ale: 100ml

. Ice: 3-4 Cubes

Method

. Fill your highball glass with some ice and pour 60ml Black & White Scotch Whisky into it

. 20ml fresh lime juice and 10ml cinnamon syrup are to be poured on top

. Top it with ginger ale


Made In Scotland

Ingredients:

. Singleton: 60ml

. Sugar Syrup: 10ml

. Lime Juice: 20 ml

. Cucumber: 3 Slices

. Mint: 4 Sprigs

. To Garnish: Cucumber slice with mint

Method

. Add 3 cucumber slices and 4 mint sprigs to a cocktail shaker

. Combine 60 ml, Singleton, 20 ml lime juice and 10 ml sugar syrup in a mixing bowl.

. Garnish it with a cucumber slice with mint

Johnnie Ginger

Ingredients:

. Johnnie Walker Red label: 60ml

. Ginger Ale: 120ml

. To Garnish: Fresh Lime Wedge

Method

. Pour 60ml of Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky into an ice-filled glass

. Top up with 120ml of ginger ale

. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge

. Tanqueray Gin & Juice

Ingredients:

. Tanqueray Gin: 60ml

. Orange Juice: 30ml

. Pineapple Juice: 30ml

. Ice: 3-4 Cubes

. Lime Wedge: 1

Method:

. Fill your cocktail glass with some ice and pour 60ml Tanqueray Gin into it

. Add 30ml orange juice and 30ml pineapple juice to it

. Pinch 1 lime wedge and sip a drink


Smirnoff Moscow Mule

Ingredients:

. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka: 60ml

. Ginger Beer: 30ml

. Lime Juice: 20ml

. To Garnish: Lime Wedge

Method

. In a copper mule cup, combine 60ml Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, 30ml ginger beer and 20ml lime juice

. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and serve with a slice of lime as a garnish


Gordan's G&T

Ingredients:

. Gordon's Gin: 60ml

. Tonic Water: 150ml

. Ice: 3-4 Cubes

. To Garnish: Lime Wedge

Method

. Load an ice-filled glass with 60ml Gordan's Gin

. Top it up with 150ml Tonic Water

. Serve with a large lime wedge as a garnish


Black Dog Happiness

Ingredients:

. Black Dog Black Reserve Scotch: 60ml

. Sugar Syrup: 10ml

. Apple Juice: 20ml

. bCinnamon Stick: 1

. Lime Wedge: 1

. To Garnish: Cinnamon stick and thin slices of apple

Method

. To pull out the beautiful flavours, muddle the cinnamon stick and lime wedge with some sugar syrup

. Shake it up with the 20ml apple juice and 60ml Black Dog Black Reserve Scotch Whisky

. Strain it an ice-filled glass

. Add a cinnamon stick and thin Apple Slices to finish this masterpiece


Talisker 10 Sour

Ingredients:

. Talisker No.10: 60ml

. Sugar Syrup: 10ml

. Lime Juice: 20 ml

. Egg White: 1

. To Garnish: A lime or pepper grind

Method

. Fill a cocktail shaker or a jam jar halfway with egg white.

. Combine 60ml Talisker No.10, 10ml sugar syrup, and 20ml lime juice in a mixing glass.

. Shake with a lot of ice in a cocktail shaker and pour into a cocktail bottle.

. On top of the foam, garnish with lime or pepper grinds.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations