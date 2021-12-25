Delectable cocktails for Christmas

It's time to organise your favourite feast and get the bar ready for your Christmas soiree. Diageo India's Brand Ambassador, Vikram KU, has created a list of holiday-inspired cocktails to add a special touch to time spent with loved ones.
Bailey's White Russian
Ingredients:
. Baileys: 60ml
. Kahlua: 60ml
. Whipped Cream: 60ml
. To Garnish: Whipped Cream
Method
. Pour an equivalent amount (60ml) of Baileys, Kahlua, and fresh whipped cream into a glass
. Stir until the mixture is chilled
. Add a dollop of Whipped Cream to the tip
Royalty
Ingredients:
. Black & White Scotch: 60ml
. Cinnamon Syrup: 10ml
. Lime Juice: 20ml
. Ginger Ale: 100ml
. Ice: 3-4 Cubes
Method
. Fill your highball glass with some ice and pour 60ml Black & White Scotch Whisky into it
. 20ml fresh lime juice and 10ml cinnamon syrup are to be poured on top
. Top it with ginger ale
Made In Scotland
Ingredients:
. Singleton: 60ml
. Sugar Syrup: 10ml
. Lime Juice: 20 ml
. Cucumber: 3 Slices
. Mint: 4 Sprigs
. To Garnish: Cucumber slice with mint
Method
. Add 3 cucumber slices and 4 mint sprigs to a cocktail shaker
. Combine 60 ml, Singleton, 20 ml lime juice and 10 ml sugar syrup in a mixing bowl.
. Garnish it with a cucumber slice with mint
Johnnie Ginger
Ingredients:
. Johnnie Walker Red label: 60ml
. Ginger Ale: 120ml
. To Garnish: Fresh Lime Wedge
Method
. Pour 60ml of Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky into an ice-filled glass
. Top up with 120ml of ginger ale
. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge
. Tanqueray Gin & Juice
Ingredients:
. Tanqueray Gin: 60ml
. Orange Juice: 30ml
. Pineapple Juice: 30ml
. Ice: 3-4 Cubes
. Lime Wedge: 1
Method:
. Fill your cocktail glass with some ice and pour 60ml Tanqueray Gin into it
. Add 30ml orange juice and 30ml pineapple juice to it
. Pinch 1 lime wedge and sip a drink
Smirnoff Moscow Mule
Ingredients:
. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka: 60ml
. Ginger Beer: 30ml
. Lime Juice: 20ml
. To Garnish: Lime Wedge
Method
. In a copper mule cup, combine 60ml Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, 30ml ginger beer and 20ml lime juice
. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and serve with a slice of lime as a garnish
Gordan's G&T
Ingredients:
. Gordon's Gin: 60ml
. Tonic Water: 150ml
. Ice: 3-4 Cubes
. To Garnish: Lime Wedge
Method
. Load an ice-filled glass with 60ml Gordan's Gin
. Top it up with 150ml Tonic Water
. Serve with a large lime wedge as a garnish
Black Dog Happiness
Ingredients:
. Black Dog Black Reserve Scotch: 60ml
. Sugar Syrup: 10ml
. Apple Juice: 20ml
. bCinnamon Stick: 1
. Lime Wedge: 1
. To Garnish: Cinnamon stick and thin slices of apple
Method
. To pull out the beautiful flavours, muddle the cinnamon stick and lime wedge with some sugar syrup
. Shake it up with the 20ml apple juice and 60ml Black Dog Black Reserve Scotch Whisky
. Strain it an ice-filled glass
. Add a cinnamon stick and thin Apple Slices to finish this masterpiece
Talisker 10 Sour
Ingredients:
. Talisker No.10: 60ml
. Sugar Syrup: 10ml
. Lime Juice: 20 ml
. Egg White: 1
. To Garnish: A lime or pepper grind
Method
. Fill a cocktail shaker or a jam jar halfway with egg white.
. Combine 60ml Talisker No.10, 10ml sugar syrup, and 20ml lime juice in a mixing glass.
. Shake with a lot of ice in a cocktail shaker and pour into a cocktail bottle.
. On top of the foam, garnish with lime or pepper grinds.
