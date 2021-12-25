Make your Xmas special with these cocktail recipes

Chennai :

PACIFIC RIM





INGREDIENTS





60 ml London Dry Gin





Fresh orange segments





90 ml Earl Grey





Dash of Angostura bitter





METHOD

Add all ingredients in a Boston shaker with ice

Shake well

Strain into a pilsner glass with cracked ice





Garnish with edible fresh orange fruit





ELDERFLOWER DAIQUIRI

INGREDIENTS

60ml Bacardi Rum

1 sachet Demerara sugar

20 ml Elderflower syrup

10 ml fresh lemon juice

METHOD

1 Add all ingredients in a Boston shaker with ice

Shake well

Strain into a whisky glass with cracked ice

Garnish with edible flower





MULLED WINE SPRITZER





INGREDIENTS

120 ml homemade mulled wine

Hint of

cinnamon powder 160 ml of apple

cider

1 tsp of cranberry compote

For garnish: fresh watermelon & cinnamon stick

METHOD

Add all

ingredients in a cocktail shaker and stir to blend flavours

Pour into a red wine glass and garnish





WHITE WINE CAIPIROSHKA



