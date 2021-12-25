Sat, Dec 25, 2021

Make your Xmas special with these cocktail recipes

Dec 25, 2021

Try these Cocktail recipes in this Xmas season

Pacific rim,Elderflower daiquiri, Mulled wine spritzer, White wine caipiroshka
Chennai:
PACIFIC RIM

INGREDIENTS

60 ml London Dry Gin

Fresh orange segments

90 ml Earl Grey

Dash of Angostura bitter

METHOD

Add all ingredients in a Boston shaker with ice

Shake well

Strain into a pilsner glass with cracked ice

Garnish with edible fresh orange fruit

ELDERFLOWER DAIQUIRI

INGREDIENTS

60ml Bacardi Rum

1 sachet Demerara sugar

20 ml Elderflower syrup

10 ml fresh lemon juice

METHOD

1 Add all ingredients in a Boston shaker with ice

Shake well

Strain into a whisky glass with cracked ice

Garnish with edible flower

MULLED WINE SPRITZER

INGREDIENTS

120 ml homemade mulled wine

Hint of

cinnamon powder 160 ml of apple

cider

1 tsp of cranberry compote

For garnish: fresh watermelon & cinnamon stick

METHOD

Add all

ingredients in a cocktail shaker and stir to blend flavours

Pour into a red wine glass and garnish

WHITE WINE CAIPIROSHKA

INGREDIENTS

90 ml Chardonnay

White Wine 30 ml Vodka

60 ml fresh watermelon juice

11 sachet of demerara sugar

