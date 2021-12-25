Make your Xmas special with these cocktail recipes

Try these Cocktail recipes in this Xmas season
Chennai:
PACIFIC RIM
INGREDIENTS
60 ml London Dry Gin
Fresh orange segments
90 ml Earl Grey
Dash of Angostura bitter
METHOD
Add all ingredients in a Boston shaker with ice
Shake well
Strain into a pilsner glass with cracked ice
Garnish with edible fresh orange fruit
ELDERFLOWER DAIQUIRI
INGREDIENTS
60ml Bacardi Rum
1 sachet Demerara sugar
20 ml Elderflower syrup
10 ml fresh lemon juice
METHOD
1 Add all ingredients in a Boston shaker with ice
Shake well
Strain into a whisky glass with cracked ice
Garnish with edible flower
MULLED WINE SPRITZER
INGREDIENTS
120 ml homemade mulled wine
Hint of
cinnamon powder 160 ml of apple
cider
1 tsp of cranberry compote
For garnish: fresh watermelon & cinnamon stick
METHOD
Add all
ingredients in a cocktail shaker and stir to blend flavours
Pour into a red wine glass and garnish
WHITE WINE CAIPIROSHKA
INGREDIENTS
90 ml Chardonnay
White Wine 30 ml Vodka
60 ml fresh watermelon juice
11 sachet of demerara sugar
Conversations