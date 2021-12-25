Morning mass, lunch with family, gifts to friends, all on Chennaiites’ list for Christmas day

Chennai :

For Augustine Paul, music director at MMA (Madras Musical Academy), Christmas is all about carols and concerts. Last year, there weren’t many celebrations by MMA because carol performances went digital.





This year, Augustine and the team performed at the Gymkhana Club last weekend. “My Christmas celebrations started by the first week of December with music concerts. My son and family have come down from abroad for vacation and for the past three days, I have been spending time with them. On 25th, we will go for the morning mass and then cut a cake at home. Later in the noon, we are planning to meet my siblings and will have lunch together. Chicken and mutton biryani is always there on the menu. I am not sure about the rest of the dishes,” Augustine Paul smiles.













Being a musician, he cannot think of Xmas celebrations without music. “I always enjoy celebrating festivals with music. At home, Christmas carols will be played in the background throughout the day. Listening to Xmas music is a must for me,” he adds.













Augustine Paul (second from left) with his family





Aysha Rau, the founder of The Little Theatre, has made and gifted a teepee tent for her granddaughter Atiya. “She loved the present and has been playing with the tent for the last two days. I have made it with cane and fabric and engraved her name on the tent. It is lovely to see her playing in the tent with her toys. On Christmas day, we will be having lunch together at home. I have already prepared orange-glazed honey pork, roasted chicken, lasagna, cakes, cookies and jam tarts. I will be making 5-6 vegetable dishes as well,” shares Aysha Rau.





It is a working Christmas for B Charles, founder of Chennai Art Theatre (CAT). “We are part of the Margazhi Makkal Isai. I am operating the light and my team is doing sound design. On Xmas eve itself, I bought plum cakes for all the technicians and the CAT team. For me, any festival is about celebrating with the loved ones,” says Charles.





Actor and former Bigg Boss participant Rio Raj is planning to celebrate Xmas with his family. “Attending the morning mass is a must during Christmas. I am planning to give gifts to my friends as well. Last year, I was inside the Bigg Boss house during Christmas, so, I couldn’t celebrate with my child. This time, I will be celebrating the festival with my daughter,” the actor says.