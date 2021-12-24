Christmas recipes

New Delhi :

PLUM PUDDING





Ingredients:





Fresh breadcrumbs - 4500 Gms





Refine wheat flour - 1125 Gms





Black current - 4500 Gms





Raisins - 9000 Gms





Dates - 2225 Gms





Nutmeg powder - 5 Gms





Orange zest - 10 Nos





Cinnamon powder - 5 Gms





Baking powder - 50 Gms





Mix spices - 5 Gms





Brown sugar - 4500 Gms





Butter - 4000 Gms





Vanilla essence - 40 Ml





Whole eggs - 2000 Gms





Method:





Cream the butter and brown sugar until became creamy and fluffy.





Add eggs a little at a time, keep creaming the mixture until smooth and fluffy.





Add flour, spice powders and baking powder, fold nicely.





Add all the fruits mix them well, followed by adding breadcrumbs mix them.





Place it in the pudding mold bake it in Bain Marie in deck oven at 150*c for four hours, for 400gm mixture.









PANETTONE





Ingredients:





Milk - 470 Gms





Sugar - 200 Gms





Honey - 25 Gms





Yeast - 50 Gms





Egg yolks - 300 Gms





T55 flour - 1000 Gms





Vanilla essence - 10 Ml





Salt - 20 Gms





Butter - 650 Gms





Raisins - 300 Gms





Mixed candied peals - 200 Gms





Topping:





Butter - 240 Gms





Sugar - 180 Gms





T55 flour - 240 Gms





Whole eggs - 100 gms





Water 120 Ml





Almond flakes - 50 Gms





Pearl sugar - 50 Gms





Method:





1. Dilute the yeast in milk, add honey and egg yolk, vanilla essence and make dough out of it by adding T55 flour and sugar on speed 1 for 5 minutes and speed 2 for 7 minutes.





2. Add the butter to the dough keep kneading the dough for 2 minutes, followed by that add salt continue kneading for 2 more minutes.





3. Add Raisins and candied fruits fold it well, keep it resting for 40 minutes, fold the dough twice, scale and keep in it the baking mold for final proving.





4. Meanwhile make the topping by mixing all the ingredients together as mentioned in the recipe.





top it on the proved dough, bake at 180 in convection oven for 20 mins for 400 grams of dough.





5. Hang it upside down until the Panettone will come down to room temperature.



