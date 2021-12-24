Cocktail recipes for the festivities

New Delhi :

Christmas Stolen





INGREDIENTS:





* 45ml cinnamon infused bourbon whiskey





* 90ml Jimmy's Whisky sour mix





HOW TO MIX IT:





* Shaken with lots of ice and served over ice





* Garnish with an orange peel and a cinnamon stick





Bubbly Bees Knees





INGREDIENTS:





* 50 ml Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin





* 25 ml Lemon Juice





* 20 ml Runny Honey





* 40 ml G. H. Mumm Champagne









HOW TO MIX IT:





* Shake the Monkey 47 gin, lemon juice and runny honey with ice





* Strain into a coupe or champagne saucer/ flute





* Top with champagne and garnish with lemon zest or a wheel.





Espress Oak





INGREDIENTS:





* 30ml Oaken Glow





* 30ml Espresso





* A spoonful (120-150ml) of vanilla ice cream









HOW TO MIX:





* This cocktail is curated by mixing all ingredients well with some ice cubes (in a cocktail shaker)





* Pour out into a whiskey glass and serve with a chocolate stick/roll.









Irish Coffee





INGREDIENTS:





* 35ml Jameson





* 10ml Demerara and Muscovado sugar syrup





* 30ml lightly whipped double cream





* 90ml medium roasted espresso coffee





* 30ml lightly whipped double cream





* 1 vanilla pod or cinnamon for garnish





* Fresh grated nutmeg









HOW TO MIX:





* Dissolve 2 parts Demerara sugar and 1-part Muscovado sugar in 3 parts of boiling water for the syrup





* Stir sugar syrup into 35ml Jameson in a warmed glass





* Whip 30ml chilled double cream lightly until it starts to stiffen





* Brew a 45ml shot of coffee into the glass from your espresso machine





* Reload and brew in a second 45ml shot





* Pour the whipped cream into the coffee over the back of a spoon so it floats on top.





Garnish with a trimmed vanilla pod or a stick of cinnamon and dust with a grating of fresh nutmeg









Absolut Mistletoe





INGREDIENTS:





* 45ml Absolut vodka





* 90 Cranberry Juice





* 10ml Lime Juice





* Lemon-Lime soda for top up





* 1 sprig mint Leaf





* 1 sprig Red Currant









HOW TO MIX IT:





* Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes





* Add Absolut Vodka, cranberry juice and lime juice





* Top up with lemon-lime soda





* Garnish with mint leaf and red currant





Pomegranate Negroni





INGREDIENTS:





* 40ml Beefeater Dry 30ml Campari





* 25ml Lillet Blanc





* 10ml pomegranate juice





* 2 dashes orange bitters





* Garnish: Orange twist









HOW TO MIX:





* This cocktail is curated by mixing all ingredients well with some ice (in a cocktail shaker)





* Stir until its chilled, strain into class and add ice, and garnish!





* Top with soda for a twist on an Americano.