Ask your doctor: Importance of ECMO and food items to keep body warm

These are few tips given for knowing the importance of ECMO and the food items which can be taken to keep your body warm
New Delhi:
How useful is ECMO for those suffering from cardiac issues? — Lavanya, Annanur
“ECMO has remarkably progressed over the recent years, it has become an invaluable tool in the care of adults and children with severe cardiac and pulmonary dysfunction refractory to conventional management. Putting to good use the infrastructure created, especially during the pandemic, resulted in saving many lives. It is imperative to equip the younger generation of cardiac and thoracic surgeons with the necessary skills and knowledge to plan and help patients with heart and lung
problems and return to normal life.
— Dr. Suresh Rao, Co-Director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare
What are the food items that keep the body warm? — Chander K, Pallavaram
Several food items help keep the body warm including honey and jaggery, which are healthy sugar alternatives loaded with minerals, vitamins, and several other essential nutrients.
Dates are rich in nutrients like fiber, iron, calcium, vitamins, and magnesium that make them a perfect choice to keep the body warm in the winter season. Ghee is a part of traditional medical practice and is very helpful in cold and flu. You may add ghee to rice, roti, dal and enjoy its flavor and goodness every
day.
Cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, ginger, Haldi, etc have been a part of treatment in Ayurveda for ages and help you keep warm during the season.
— Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus
Conversations