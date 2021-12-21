Ask your doctor: Importance of ECMO and food items to keep body warm

New Delhi :

How useful is ECMO for those suffering from cardiac issues? — Lavanya, Annanur





“ECMO has remarkably progressed over the recent years, it has become an invaluable tool in the care of adults and children with severe cardiac and pulmonary dysfunction refractory to conventional management. Putting to good use the infrastructure created, especially during the pandemic, resulted in saving many lives. It is imperative to equip the younger generation of cardiac and thoracic surgeons with the necessary skills and knowledge to plan and help patients with heart and lung

problems and return to normal life.





— Dr. Suresh Rao, Co-Director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare



