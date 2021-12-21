Know your illness: Chemists in spotlight with Omicron surge

New Delhi :

As the coronavirus mutates into the latest variant, ‘Omicron’, forcing governments all over to take preventive steps, chemists and pharmacists, in particular, play a vital role among the frontline staff to prevent the spread of the infection.





Experts also discuss the importance and responsibilities of dispensing essential medications in such circumstances.





The Omicron variant or mutation is classified as “a variant of concern” by the WHO as it shows 55 mutations compared to the earlier mutations. Of which, 32 of them are located in protein S or spicule, the most important due to its role in the infection of cells and the immune response.





“There were certain drugs that became in demand during the second wave and it is important that we have adequate stock as there is a risk of

the third wave. The role of medical representatives along with our association is significant to prevent running out of drugs in case of a spurt in

the cases,” said S Ramachandran, president, Tamil Nadu Druggists and Chemists Association.





Dr. GV Sampath, chairman of the multi-specialty Naruvi Hospitals said the threat of another coronavirus wave stares at the entire world today, which makes the crucial role played by chemists and druggists more praiseworthy.





He said chemists and druggists shoulder a huge responsibility in dispensing and distributing the necessary medicines and other medical paraphernalia required to stop the

spread of the novel coronavirus.





At a recent event by Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association, Dr. Sampath informed the members about the range of health care facilities, latest equipment, and quality

doctors available at Naruvi Hospitals for all patients at an affordable cost.