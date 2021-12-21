Food habits can impact individual behavior

New Delhi :

Nutrition and physiology explain the importance of the hormone serotonin which improves the mood of a person. This is made in the brain from the amino acid tryptophan and B vitamins. Fish and foods rich in Vitamin D help to improve serotonin levels.





Junk food has been related to increasing irritability levels in children, causing sleep disturbances in adults, and restlessness both in kids and adults. If there are any existing behavioral problems it can get aggravated with high sugar, high fat, and maida-based foods.





Having a balanced diet that has five food groups for healthy eating is whole grains. The second is protein foods such as pulses or dhals and other protein foods such as egg, fish, and chicken. The third is fruits; using seasonal fruits will give the added advantage of the full bouquet of micronutrients, fiber, and phytonutrients.





The fourth is vegetables and fifth dairy products which give good protein, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, calcium, and phosphorous in the right proportion for

bone health.





Once all these food groups are taken daily in required quantities, it can help give us good physical and mental health. Neurotransmitters play an important role in the brain functions such as mood and memory. Folate, Vitamin B6, and choline are necessary for the proper development and function of neurotransmitters.





Sometimes people who have behavior issues lie down or want to sleep a lot more than others. Unless the right type of food is taken in proper quantity, the physical activity of a person can be affected. Food provides energy which makes the person go about the activities one needs to do.





Too little or too much food can make a person lethargic. The right quantity and the balance of nutrients is the key to physical and mental health.