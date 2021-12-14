Ask the Doctor: Will Balloon Eustachian Tuboplasty help children and importance of post-COVID rehab

Chennai :

Can Balloon Eustachian Tuboplasty help children? - Palanivel R, Kilpauk

The BET is a boon to a lot of people, including children who are facing constant middle ear problems. Clinically, the use of this novel surgical technique must be preceded with proper investigation and expert hands are required to carry out the procedure, as the major blood vessels are situated in the vicinity of the eustachian tube. A post-operative follow-up for such patients would help sort out issues that would ultimately bring out the best outcomes clinically.

- Dr Sanjeev Mohanty, Head, Institute of ENT, Head & Neck Surgery at MGM Healthcare

How important is post-COVID rehab and how long should it be observed? - K Sampath, Madipakkam





Post-COVID rehabilitation is important while the duration of care can vary from an individual to other. It can last to about one year in people with comorbidities and other issues. People who had to stay in ICU need prolonged care as they might have complications even after testing negative for COVID-19. The individuals who have had severe lung involvement generally require monthly follow-up care.





- Dr. Balamurali, Managing Director, HAMSA Rehab