Fresh start your 2022 with top 5 healthy juices to detox your body

So, why not start afresh by adding some healthy ayurvedic drinks to your 2022 diet plan which might help you sail through a few days of unhealthy eating and it’s safe to say you might need a reset.





Why do you need Detox?





Detox diets help remove toxins from your body, not only do they improve your health, and maintain body weight, but also boost your mental well-being. Since the Ayurvedic detox drinks use natural ingredients they’re full of various laxatives, vitamins, minerals, and other properties that accelerate a good cleanse. Hence, it is also known as panchakarma in Ayurveda. Panchakarma is a collective term that indicates five independent procedures of detoxification to cleanse the body channels. As mentioned before, detoxing your body regularly can lead to a healthy change in your lifestyle.





So, for the much-required rejuvenation after the festive season, here are some organic ingredients that you should consume that’ll help you detox your system:





Amla Juice - Packed with Vitamin C, Amla has an abundance of medicinal properties that strengthen your immune system, support healthy digestion, promote heart and kidney health, and also enhance your hair and skin quality. In fact, there have been recent studies suggesting that consuming amla in the form of cold-pressed juice aids holistic health. Anybody who is looking for a detox in the post-festive week could incorporate amla into their routine diet regimen by consuming a glass of cold-pressed amla juice or even add the ingredient to their food.





Noni or the Indian Mulberry Juice - Noni is a small evergreen tree found in India that often grows among lava flows. It helps reduce inflammation in the lungs and also has antibacterial and immunity-boosting properties. By harnessing the goodness of Noni first thing in the morning, you can kick-start your day with energy. Supplementing noni can help you get an inch closer to holistic health since it is packed with nutritional properties and medicinal values. Due to the Vitamin B3 present in this juice, it helps break down carbs, fats and proteins.





Wheatgrass Juice - Wheatgrass is a well-known detoxifier and it also supports digestion by boosting metabolism. Filled with the goodness of natural herbs, the Kapiva Wheatgrass juice is a powerful drink that strengthens your immune system. The generous green colour is retained from the rich content of chlorophyll in wheatgrass and the presence of vitamin C and K blocks the growth of unfriendly bacteria, reduces blood sugar problems, and clears congestion. Indeed, this juice is a powerhouse of good health.





Karela Jamun Juice - Karela and Jamun are known as the amazing ingredient in Ayurveda and it is one of the best remedies to regulate blood sugar levels.. A tridoshic by nature, it can bring back the balance to all three – kapha, pitta, and vatta. Consuming this juice at least twice a week can give you impressive results. Along with this, Karela Jamun Juice is also known to fight off the bad cholesterol in your blood and the best time to drink this juice is in the morning.





Tulsi and Giloy Juice - Giloy is known to give a stronger boost to your immune system, it is considered to be very effective in treating fever and it also helps in managing diabetes in patients. Whereas Tulsi is popularly known as ‘The mother medicine of nature and has been used for wellness since the ages of ancient Ayurveda. Their regular use can solve many health-related issues. Kapiva’s Tulsi Giloy Juice is useful as an anti-aging formula as well as it is very effective for weight loss.





By adding these healthy juices to your everyday diet in the apt dosage, you can detoxify yourself after a busy festive season. These herbal juices can have a positive effect on your health especially when it comes to improving holistic health, these five juices can work as a very crucial part for you. An overall healthy diet with an adequate amount of exercise along with these healthy juices will bring you closer to your goal!