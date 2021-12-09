Soak in the serenity and beauty of Bhimtal

New Delhi :

Bhimtal, the Mahabharata-era lake resort, is the ideal site to spend the holidays for all of these reasons and more.





The town is known for its stunning scenery, lakes, flower-filled villages, and untamed valleys as well as its unique fusion of cultures and cuisines. Some of the must-do activities in Bhimtal include mountain trekking and excursions to the breathtaking Bhimtal, Sattal and Naukuchiatal lakes, among others.





If you haven't made plans for the holidays yet, Airbnb has some suggestions for creating the perfect vacation in the Bhimtal mountains.





Comfortable and luxurious Airbnb Stays





Sanjwat Homestay





This Airbnb stay is exactly what vacations should be about! Trees lined with blossoming flowers and fruits as well as boundless mountain views may be found along red bricked paths, green chequered gardens and trees lined with blossoming flowers and fruits. This four-bedroom villa, designed with a warm and inviting ambiance, is the ideal way to ring in the New Year.





The half-acre property features various sit-outs, sun-drenched rooms and classic furnishings. It is spotless, roomy, welcoming and conveniently located near the Bhimtal lake.





La Belle Vie





This Airbnb Home is located in the lake district, only minutes from the beautiful Naukuchiatal lake, and is the ideal holiday escape. The stay is composed of stone and salvaged wood and is inspired by nature. While being well-equipped with modern amenities, the living area has a really warm feel to it. Beautiful markets, restaurants and other leisure activities like boating, paragliding, hiking and nature hikes are all within walking distance to satisfy the traveller within.





The Verandah





The Verandah is the perfect mix of traditional and contemporary style. This Bhimtal home has a contemporary kitchen, clean and comfortable beds, and a veranda where you can spend your evening sipping martinis and laughing the night away. Every accommodation has a verandah with a wonderful view of the mountains as the name suggests. From here, you may embark on a trek with the host or go paragliding, since anything adventurous is just a short walk away.





Shambhala





This Airbnb, which is located in the heart of Kumaon, has a panoramic breathtaking view of the Bhimtal lake from every room, living space, garden, and kitchen. It's as though you're sitting on the edge of a forest, with everything you need for the ideal soul-searching vacation. The hosts have gone to great lengths to make this cottage feel warm and inviting, and they keep it spotless and trendy. It's ideal for a family holiday or a solo work trip.





Avocados





With its beautiful design, host Raj's ancestral farm stay amid the pretty Kiwi vineyard will transport you back in time. The A-framed Airbnb home features a fireplace, a freshwater spring, numerous ponds, a hammock, and the constant chirping of birds, making for an intriguing vacation. The farm stay is a tranquil, quiet location with water springs, age-old silver oaks, a variety of fruit trees, and a variety of birds, including pheasants and partridges, and is distinctively created with a lot of history attached with it. Perfect for a cup of coffee while taking in the scenery.





Enjoyable experiences in Bhimtal





Evening stargazing





Spend an evening with the celebrities and discover more about their lives. This amazing trip in Naukuchiatal will transport you to another world. The telescope may be used to go to faraway galaxies far beyond our own and witness the wonder of Saturn's rings or the merry dance of Jupiter's moons around the largest planet in our solar system. Furthermore, astrophotography can be used to capture these magical moments. A selfie with the stars is the epitome of the festive season.





Bird watching





If your only encounters with winged animals have been with crows, peacocks and pigeons, this Airbnb experience is for you. Thrushes, blackbirds and parakeets are some of the birds you might see. You'll also learn about bird sounds, migration patterns and more while you're at it. Host Nir is also available to answer any questions you may have, and at the conclusion of the trip, you will receive photographs of every bird you have seen! Isn't that amazing?





Sound healing





Stay at Heals Farm on Airbnb and reconnect with yourself while enjoying the grandeur of Bhimtal with this truly unique sound healing experience. Most common health conditions such as frequent headaches, blood pressure-related difficulties, stress, lack of attention, and more, are known to be relieved by sound therapy. To establish new, good, and re-energising health patterns, attend the workshop. Host Adnan also welcomes guests into his house, where they may relax and enjoy sound therapy while staying at his tranquil Airbnb.





Must-eat places in Bhimtal





The Lake Hill Restaurant Cafe





Among the 23 eateries in Bhimtal, the lovely lakefront restaurant cafe is rated number one. It's just adjacent to the main boat dock and it serves a variety of cuisines while overlooking the lake. Italian, Chinese and American cuisines as well as spaghetti and burgers, draw crowds.





Babs' Cafe in the woods





Bab's Cafe in Naveen's Glenn is one of Bhimtal's most tranquil destinations. The Indian, European and Italian cafe-style cuisine as well as a broad assortment of teas and coffees, making it the ideal place to spend an afternoon amid the woods. The pea mint soup, salad made with locally grown ingredients, apricot and cream cake, and inner-cleansing nettle tea are all worth trying.





The Kumaoni Farm Cafe





This cafe, located in Mehragaon, about 6 kilometres from Bhimtal lake, is only open for lunch and only serves guests who have placed a prior order. The climb to get there is a little challenging, but the view is well worth it. The cafe also has some of the friendliest and most helpful employees, who will make sure you leave happy. Kumaoni Farm Cafe is recognised for its authentic Indian thalis and beautiful mountain vistas. Bhang Chutney, Red Rice, Palak Gravy and a delectable mustard raita are all must-haves here.





iHeart cafe





iHeart Cafe, located in the heart of the Himalayas, is a tranquil spot to sit back, relax and take in the breathtaking scenery. Coffee, snacks, pasta, pizza, french fries, sandwiches, and/or famous baked products are all available. If you're looking for some alone time in the mountains, this could be the spot for you.





