Ask the Doctor: Diabetes symptoms for women and concerns related to Omicron variant of Covid

If you have any health queries, mail them to health.dtnext@dt.co.in, and we will get them answered by specialists.
Chennai:
How are diabetes symptoms and diagnosis different for women? — K Rishi, Alandur
Women have an equal risk of diabetes as men and the criteria of diagnosis are the same for men and women. However, the presentation of symptoms can be different. Urinary tract infections, the inability of being able to conceive, and fatigue are some common symptoms seen in women specifically.
There is a higher risk of heart diseases and stroke in diabetic women when compared to non-diabetics. There is a 27 percent high risk of cancer and two times higher risk of depression in diabetic women when compared to non-diabetics.
— Usha Sriram, senior diabetologist and endocrinologist
What are the concerns related to the Omicron variant of coronavirus? — Sindhu S, Kolapakkam
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has many more mutations than the Delta strain and is mainly concentrated in an area of the protein that interacts with human cells, potentially making it even more precarious. Initial information seems to show that it has higher transmissibility and a higher risk of reinfection than other known variants of coronavirus due to its large number of mutations.
But then, we need to review and reanalyse data and information to reach a definitive conclusion. Even the symptoms of the Omicron are not reported like it’s different from the last virus.
— Dr Vidhyalakshmi, Consultant of Infectious Disease, Rela Hospital
Conversations