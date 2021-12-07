Ask the Doctor: Diabetes symptoms for women and concerns related to Omicron variant of Covid

Chennai :

How are diabetes symptoms and diagnosis different for women? — K Rishi, Alandur





Women have an equal risk of diabetes as men and the criteria of diagnosis are the same for men and women. However, the presentation of symptoms can be different. Urinary tract infections, the inability of being able to conceive, and fatigue are some common symptoms seen in women specifically.





There is a higher risk of heart diseases and stroke in diabetic women when compared to non-diabetics. There is a 27 percent high risk of cancer and two times higher risk of depression in diabetic women when compared to non-diabetics.





— Usha Sriram, senior diabetologist and endocrinologist



