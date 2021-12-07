Streamlining needed to bridge gap in HIV testing

Chennai :

The vulnerable population faced several obstacles — fear of infection resulting in reduced consultations and hospitals being converted to pandemic care facilities. HIV testing fell by about 41 percent in 2020 across Asia and Africa. Currently, of the estimated 23.5 lakh PLHIV, 17.8 lakh know their status.





Of these, 13.8 lakh are on antiretroviral treatment. As of March 2020, among those on ART, 84 percent, as opposed to the 95 percent target were found virally suppressed. Dr. Sunita Upadhyaya, Associate Director for Programs, Centre for Disease Control, USA said, “A streamlined approach to HIV care

is a must to bridge the gap in testing, with only 65 percent of India’s annual target of 13.8 lakh viral load tests conducted this year. Addressing this, the government has a future-forward vision to transform the national approach to HIV care, with significant plans to take charge of treatment centers, viral load testing and optimize lab functioning pan-India.”





Dr. Upadhyaya added, “Recognising the infectious diseases posing threat to public health, it is critical for the government to leverage existing investments and offer an integrated diagnostic model through a one-stop-shop of services, enabling collective screening or testing for HIV, Hepatitis, sexually transmitted infections, and COVID-19, particularly for at-risk populations.”





Experts say the advanced quality diagnostics for viral load testing so those people with or without HIV can get the care they need to live their best lives. The adoption of a robust testing strategy can scale routine viral load testing (VLT) amongst patients. Presently, there are 64 VLT centers in India and over 600 ART centers.





“PLHIV should visit their ART centre every 3 months as per the latest protocol, with VLT sample collection typically aligning with this visit. It guides care, monitoring, with testing at regular intervals, providing an indication of a PLHIV’s response to treatment,” said Atanu Mitra, General Manager, Abbott Molecular Diagnostics.