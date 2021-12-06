Cocktail Recipes To Get You Into The Festive Spirit

After spending the previous holiday season at home, this year's season is even more special. As you prepare for the festivities, keep in mind a tasty drink to raise a toast with your loved ones is essential.

New Delhi : Asmani Subramanian and Shantanu Sengupta, Diageo India Brand Ambassadors, have developed a list of delightful cocktail recipes that will put you in the holiday spirit and impress all your guests.

Singleton Brew

Ingredients:

Singleton of Glendullan: 60 ml

Espresso shot: 10 ml

Chilled tonic

Orange slice: For garnish

Method:

Take a rock glass filled with cube ice

Add Singleton and Espresso shot

Top with chilled tonic and stir gently

Garnish with orange slice