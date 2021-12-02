Lingerie essentials for a bride to be

New Delhi :

With all the different ceremonies, you will have to pick out not just the venues and decor, but also outfits, accessories, and so much more to look your bridal best. Here's a list of lingerie essentials shared by Dr Kiruba Devi, Head Category and Sourcing, Zivame to add to your shopping list





Bralettes - From lace and cotton to polyamides and printed fabrics, bralettes come in all sorts of designs for you to choose from. These cutesy styles provide adequate coverage and can even pass off for a crop top if you pair it right with some high-rise pants. Running on some errands before your wedding? Then these bralettes are just what you need for a breezy look. Pair it with a printed shirt or a formal blazer, and you're good to go!





Padded bras- Every bride needs a grounding support system in place, and that stays true to her lingerie as well! When you opt for a padded bra, you can also choose ones that are designed with either minimal or thick padding to suit all your outfits. Whether you're headed to a tasting, or to pick out a wedding lehenga, these bras are both comfortable and supportive.





Strapless bras- Looking for strapless bras that won't let you down? These super-stylish off-shoulder ones are great for saree blouses and halter-neck dresses as they provide adequate support and shape to your breasts. They come well equipped with silicon grip tape on the neckline and wings so there's definitely no chance of slipping. This wedding season, show off your favourite blouses and avoid a faux pas with these strapless wanders while you stay comfortable under every outfit!





Stick-on bras- This one is for those plunging necklines and body-hugging suits that are sure to be the star of those sangeet and cocktail nights. The stick-on bras come with adhesive that sticks onto your skin while offering support. So if you're looking for something suitable to cover up smaller breasts, then this one will go perfectly as you boldly take on the stage!





Transparent back bras- Bring out those magical backless styles and sport them with nothing but confidence! The simple transparent strap on the back is designed to go invisible under your outfits. The transparent back bra comes in both padded and non-padded designs and is perfect for all those low back tops, dresses and blouses without you worrying about a showing strap!





Lace bras- This one's a keeper for all those brides who simply love how delicate lace feels on your skin! Are you on the lookout for an intricately designed bra that will radiate sunshine? The lace bras feature ultra-trendy floral and net-like patterns with a sheer look and feel that go right into your bridal trousseau! Pick out contrasting shades and theme it right with your wedding hues, and rest assured, you'll be stealing the limelight!





Multiway bras- Whoever said a convertible car is the only thing that can turn heads at your wedding? Multiway bras are super convertible with straps that are designed to be worn in different ways. Add a touch of versatility to your outfits by using them as a strapped or strapless bra, or even a crossover and halter bra. If you're feeling experimental, you could even count on these bras to double up as a backless bra!





Babydolls- No bridal trousseau is perfect without honeymoon outfits, babydolls are a gamechanger and instant mood lifter as they combine comfort and style, with loads of oomph. Feel bold as you let lace, ruffles, and ribbons rule your appealing aesthetic!





Tummy Tuckers- Want to achieve that smooth look under your body-hugging Kurtis and suits? Look no further than the tummy tuckers are specially designed with a broad waistband that helps to gently sculpt your look! More commonly known as the shaper panties, these seamless styles offer secret smoothing all-day long!



