Soups to keep you warm this season

INGREDIENTS - 1 and 1/2 cups drumstick leaves 1/2 tsp jeera 1 tbsp crushed garlic 6 small onion finely sliced 1 small tomato chopped roughly 2 cups water salt to taste 1 tsp oil.





METHOD - Pluck the drumstick leaves from the stem. If the leaves are tender, then the tiny stems can be added too. Rinse it twice and drain water. Set aside Heat oil in a pan - add jeera, let it crackle, add crushed garlic Saute for a min, then add onion and required salt Saute till golden then add tomato, saute till tomatoes turn mushy and raw smell leaves Now add cleaned drumstick leaves. Saute for 2 to 3 mins until the raw smell leaves Add water and let it boil for a good 5 mins When it’s boiling add a little more salt (if needed) and pepper. Cook for a minute and switch off.









Quinoa Soup





INGREDIENTS - 1/4 cup quinoa 1 cup water 2 tbsp big onion finely chopped 1 tsp garlic roughly chopped 1 small-sized tomato roughly chopped 1 tsp red chilli paste 1 small sized carrot roughly chopped 2 tsp oil pepper powder, oregano just for topping (optional)





METHOD - Get ready with your ingredients. Get the chopping done. Heat oil in a pressure cooker and add jeera. Once it crackles, add garlic and onion, saute for a minute. Then add tomato. Saute until raw smell leaves Add red chilli paste, required salt and saute for a few mins Add drained quinoa, give a quick mix then add water Pressure cook for 4 whistles in medium flame. Adjust with water if it is too thick. Then boil for a minute and switch off. Serve hot





Cauliflower Soup





INGREDIENTS - 1 and 1/4 cups cauliflower florets 2 tbsp big onion 2 cloves garlic roughly chopped 1 and 1/2 cups water 1/4 cup milk 1/2 tsp pepper powder 1/4 tsp mixed herbs 2 tsp cheese salt to taste TO TEMPER: 2 tsp oil 1/4 tsp cumin seeds





METHOD - Cut cauliflower into small florets and measure it. Rinse it well and soak in warm water with salt. Drain water and keep it ready In a pressure cooker heat oil - add jeera let it crackle, then add onion and garlic and saute till onions turn transparent. Then add cauliflower and saute till the raw smell of cauliflower leaves Then add pepper powder, oregano, required salt and saute for a few more mins Add 1 and 1/4 cups of water and pressure cook for 3 whistles in low medium flame. Let it cool down completely, then using a hand blender grind it smoothly (You can use mixie too, in that case, reserve the water part and then grind) Now add milk and let it boil for 2 mins, then switch off and serve hot with a sprinkle of pepper powder, oregano and a tsp of cheese Serve hot with a generous sprinkle of pepper powder





Roasted Red Bell Pepper





INGREDIENTS - 1 medium-sized red bell pepper 1 tsp tomato sauce A pinch oregano 1/4 tsp pepper powder Water as required Salt to taste.





TO SAUTE AND GRIND 1 tsp cooking oil 3 small garlic 1 small sized big onion 1 small tomato 2 tsp spring onion finely chopped METHOD Prick a fork into a medium-sized red bell pepper and roast it in medium flame. Turn over and keep roasting so that roasting is done evenly. Roast the bell pepper till it’s completely cooked and tender. Let it cooldown. Now scrape off the outer skin with a knife. Discard the seeds and chop them into small cubes, Set aside In a pan, add a tsp of oil and saute onion, garlic and tomato until tomato turns mushy and raw smell leaves. Let it cool down and then transfer the contents to a mixie and grind it along with the bell pepper cubes to a fine paste Transfer the bell pepper paste to a pan along with little water and let it boil for 3-5mins. Then add tomato sauce, garnish with pepper powder, oregano and switch off.





Foxtail Millet





INGREDIENTS - 1/2 cup foxtail millet 1 and 1/2 cups + 1/2 cup water 1/4 cup mixed vegetables beetroot, carrot, beans 2 tbsp big onion 2 cloves garlic roughly chopped 1/2 tsp pepper powder 1/4 tsp oregano 1/2 cup milk 2 tsp oil salt to taste.





METHOD - Rinse the millet well, drain water and set it aside. Chop the vegetables. In a pressure cooker, heat oil, add onion, garlic and saute till slightly browned Then add the vegetables and saute for 5 mins on low flame till raw smell leaves. Now add required salt, pepper and oregano and saute for 2 mins Add millet and give a quick stir. Add 1 and 1/2 cups of water Pressure cook for 5 whistles in low medium flame. Once the pressure releases open and cool down completely. Then add water, then add milk. Mash it well with a ladle Serve hot with a generous sprinkle of pepper powder.









Murungai Keerai Soup