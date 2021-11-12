Five Superfoods to boost immunity in kids

New Delhi :

1. OZiva kids Superfood immunity Multi Gummies - OZiva Superfood Immunity Multi is a clean blend of powerful superfoods with Ayurvedic Herbs specially created to support enhanced immunity in children. It boosts and strengthens the immune system with plant-based Vitamin C, supports the production of white blood cells and antibodies to fight infections, reduces chances of infection with Zinc's anti-inflammatory properties, helps keep the immune system balanced with Vitamin D by preventing it from overreacting, combats illnesses, increases immune cells and maintains healthy immune system with plant-based extracts of Elderberry, Amla and Acerola Cherry. These delicious gummies are easy to chew and are vegan with no preservatives, gelatin free, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colour, soy-free. Recommended 1 gummy daily for children of age 5 years and above.





2. Fast&Up Charge Kids - Fast&Up provides high-quality supplements and vitamins to increase performance. Fast&Up Charge Kids has a triple action formula with Immunity Booster Herbs like Curcumin, Ginger and Tulsi which helps strengthen the body's defence system. It has essential nutrients, Active Vitamin C Complex, Natural Amla, 100% RDA Vitamin C which helps to boost immunity. Kids above the age group of 4+ can consume Fast&Up Charge Kidz.





3. NutriBears Daily Multivitamin Gummies - This advanced NutriBears Kid's Multivitamin Gummy supplement helps in filling the gaps in your child's diet. Fortified with a vitamin complex that contains Vitamins A, B5, B12, C, D, and E, as well as Folic Acid, Iodine, Magnesium and Zinc, our vitamin gummies taste great and give your child the boost they need to be at their physical and mental best.





4. PATANJALI Nutrela Kid's SuperFood Nutrition Drink - Patanjali Nutrela Kid's Superfood is a scientifically designed advanced formula as per ICMR guidelines for every growing kid for 4-12 years in delicious chocolate flavour. An ideal blend of milk protein and vitamins with botanical extracts. It is 100 per cent vegetarian, GMO-free, gluten-free, no artificial colour, preservative-free and trans-fat-free. Balanced nutrition for active growth with essential amino acids.





5. Amazing Grass Kidz Superfood - Berry Blast - This nutritional smoothie combines the farm fresh greens with a rainbow of over 30 wholesome fruits and veggies providing kids with the whole food nutrition their growing bodies need and the amazing taste they'll love. This plant-based drink is dairy-free, Certified Organic by CCOF - Non-GMO and More.