‘Consume hot soup, fresh veggies during monsoon’

Chennai :

Food blogger Kavitha Sankar shares what one can eat during the monsoon.





1. SOUP - Hot soup which is loaded with black pepper, ginger and garlic can definitely give a warm feel at the same time combats common cold and flu. Soup can be made of fresh vegetables or even a simple hot tomato pepper garlic rasam is enough. This helps boost immunity and also keeps infections at bay.





2. HERB-INFUSED WATER AND TEA - Instead of drinking plain water, boil water along with basil leaves, betel leaves, cumin seeds or caraway seeds. Infuse them and drink them the whole day to stay hydrated.





If you’re a tea person, have plenty of green tea or add cinnamon, pepper, cloves, dry ginger in your tea which gives more warmth. Use natural sweeteners like honey which soothes the throat. Avoid sugar-based drinks which attract bacterial infections.





3. NUTS AND SEEDS During monsoon, the metabolism is sluggish and one may experience loss of appetite. You can eat seasonal fruits like papaya, orange, apple along with nuts like soaked almonds, peanuts, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, dates, raisins, etc, which are rich in antioxidants. You will feel light after consuming this and the nutrition intake is also taken care of.





4. FRESH VEGETABLES - Steam/blanch fresh seasonal vegetables like corn, cauliflower, carrots, beans, cabbage and consume. These vegetables are said to combat infections and increase gut health. Avoid eating raw vegetables.





5. CONCOCTION OF SPICES - Spices like pepper, turmeric, nutmeg, long pepper, dry ginger and coriander seeds can be dry roasted and powdered and made into a concoction. This drink will maintain electrolyte balance. These spices are said to have anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antiviral, antimicrobial, anti-bacterial and immune-boosting activities. They work amazingly well to support the immune system. Add these spices generously in your regular cooking during this season to uplift your overall health.





6. RICE AND LENTILS - Consume food made out of rice, wheat, barley, etc and lentils like green gram, moong dal along with ghee, which gives warmth to our body.





7. SNACK - Everyone craves snacks during monsoon, isn’t it? Try making masala murmura (puffed rice) or roast phool makhana (fox nuts) or popcorn at your home. These are extremely safe and guilt-free snack options during the monsoon.



