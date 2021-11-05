Taapsee Pannu's favourite cosmetics for the festive season

New Delhi :

To help you achieve your best makeup looks for the festivities, Taapsee Pannu shares her top 6 picks from SUGAR Cosmetics that is a must-have for not only every makeup aficionado but every woman who believes in being confident and living beyond societal approvals.





SUGAR Cosmetics is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands of the country launched their latest campaign coined as #BoldAndFree featuring actress, Pannu last month.





Arch Arrival Brow Pen





Score the ultimate brow goals with with- The Arch Arrival Brow Pen! Your messiah for full, thick, fluffy-looking and stunning brows, this brow pen with a three-pronged tip applicator mimics natural brow hair. This smear-free formula fills, lines and adds dimension to your brows instantly. The super-pigmented formula glides on and blends with ease - no tugging whatsoever!





MRP: Rs 499





Eye Warned You So! Double Matte Eyeliner





An intensely pigmented liquid eyeliner with 17+ hour, moisture-resistant wear. With a highly precise application and an ultra-matte finish, the EYE Warned You So! Double Matte Eyeliner is available in 4 bold shades and is perfect for any eye makeup style.





MRP: Rs 699





Ace Of Face Foundation Stick





Make dreamy skin a reality in one simple step with the Ace Of Face Foundation Stick. Lightweight, creamy and beyond easy to blend, its long-wearing formula offers coverage that not just looks but also feels like a second skin. This handy stick blurs away enlarged pores, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and moreï¿½so there's really no excuse left for you to flaunt anything less than picture-perfect skin.





MRP: Rs 999





Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick





If excellent coverage and high colour pay-off is what gets you going, you will absolutely love the Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick ! Available in 36 gorgeous shades, these crayons are apt to suit your taste and ever-changing mood! Super long-lasting and highly pigmented so you don't have to worry about constant re-application, this must-have crayon lipstick has a soft texture with a silky matte finish.





MRP: Rs 799





Contour De Force Face Palette





Look runway-ready in just a few swipes with Contour De Force Face Palette that houses a power-packed trio of a matte bronzer, a radiant highlighter and a dreamy blush. Step up your beauty game by experimenting with the highlighter to stay in the spotlight, the bronzer for an enhanced tan and the contour for a defined, sculpted look. Don't think twice, pick any one of the 3 variants!





MRP: Rs 799





Grand Finale Highlighting Setting Mist





It's time to bid a farewell to melt and moving makeup and welcome a one-stop solution for all your Makeup setting needs. The Finale Setting Mist is here to lock and seal your makeup!





MRP: Rs 699



