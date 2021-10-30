Sat, Oct 30, 2021

Sip in the spooks

Published: Oct 30,202107:36 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

For those who need any excuse to celebrate, as if Diwali was not enough, there's Halloween too! If you're not into costume parties and themes, try these Halloween-based cocktail recipes to celebrate the spooky mood courtesy Grover Zampa Vineyards.

Representative image
Representative image
New Delhi:
SATANIC WINE SORBET 

Ingredients

Grover Zampa La Reserve Red - 60ml Grover Zampa Soiree Brut - 60ml Soda - 30ml

Garnish - Brandied cherries Ice - Pebble Ice Method

Pour Grover Zampa La Reserve red wine in an old-fashioned glass with pebble ice. Add soda and Grover Zampa Soiree Brut. Garnish it with Brandied cherries.

BLOODSUCKER

Ingredients

Grover Zampa Art Collection Shiraz - 120ml Cold Brew Coffee - 60ml Tonic Water - 90ml Garnish - Orange Spiral Ice - Cube ice Method

Pour Grover Zampa Art Collection Cab Shiraz in a High ball glass. Add Cold brew coffee and tonic water. Garnish it with an orange spiral. Add cube ice on it.

SKELETON CHILLED 

Ingredients

Grover Zampa Art Collection Sauvignon Blanc - 750ml Sugar - 50gm

Orange peels - Only peels of 4 oranges Method

Mix the ingredients and let it steep for 24 hours at room temperature. Serve it with ice cubes.

SPREE KILLER

Ingredients

Grover Zampa Art Collection Cab Shiraz - 30ml Whisky - 50ml

Mulled wine Syrup - 15ml Garnish - Orange peel Method

Mix all the ingredients and stir it well. Garnish it with orange peel ZOMBIE SWIZZLE Ingredients

Grover Zampa La Reserve Fume Blanc - 90ml Rum - 45ml

Fresh Orange Juice - 30ml Fresh Pineapple Juice - 30ml Aromatic Bitters - 2 dash Ice - Pebble Ice Garnish - Mint bouquet and Lime Method

Pour the ingredients into a copper mug. Churn vigorously with a swizzle stick (or bar spoon) until frothing.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations