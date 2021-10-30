Sip in the spooks

New Delhi :

SATANIC WINE SORBET





Ingredients





Grover Zampa La Reserve Red - 60ml Grover Zampa Soiree Brut - 60ml Soda - 30ml





Garnish - Brandied cherries Ice - Pebble Ice Method





Pour Grover Zampa La Reserve red wine in an old-fashioned glass with pebble ice. Add soda and Grover Zampa Soiree Brut. Garnish it with Brandied cherries.





BLOODSUCKER





Ingredients





Grover Zampa Art Collection Shiraz - 120ml Cold Brew Coffee - 60ml Tonic Water - 90ml Garnish - Orange Spiral Ice - Cube ice Method





Pour Grover Zampa Art Collection Cab Shiraz in a High ball glass. Add Cold brew coffee and tonic water. Garnish it with an orange spiral. Add cube ice on it.





SKELETON CHILLED





Ingredients





Grover Zampa Art Collection Sauvignon Blanc - 750ml Sugar - 50gm





Orange peels - Only peels of 4 oranges Method





Mix the ingredients and let it steep for 24 hours at room temperature. Serve it with ice cubes.





SPREE KILLER





Ingredients





Grover Zampa Art Collection Cab Shiraz - 30ml Whisky - 50ml





Mulled wine Syrup - 15ml Garnish - Orange peel Method





Mix all the ingredients and stir it well. Garnish it with orange peel ZOMBIE SWIZZLE Ingredients





Grover Zampa La Reserve Fume Blanc - 90ml Rum - 45ml





Fresh Orange Juice - 30ml Fresh Pineapple Juice - 30ml Aromatic Bitters - 2 dash Ice - Pebble Ice Garnish - Mint bouquet and Lime Method





Pour the ingredients into a copper mug. Churn vigorously with a swizzle stick (or bar spoon) until frothing.