Hope to put India on the fitness quotient map, says Basu

Chennai :

Former India cricket team trainer Shanker Basu hopes to put the country on the map with regards to fitness through his maiden book titled 100, 200 – Practical Applications in Strength and Conditioning. The book was recently launched by current India captain and former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, when the Indian Premier League Phase 2 was on in the UAE. Basu is the fitness coach of the Bangalore franchise and enjoyed a successful four-year stint with the national team between 2015 and 2019.





“Having spent a lot of years in cricket and interacted with many professionals, I thought that it was time to simplify things which are related to fitness. There are a lot of dark areas, so I thought that I should simplify them and give it in a nutshell,” Basu, one of the best in the business, said at a press briefing in Chennai on Tuesday.





“It is a technical book for sure; there is no doubt about that. But, all fitness aficionados will definitely relate to it,” added Basu. “In general, I want to develop young trainers. That is my next major goal. I want to put India firmly on the map. When someone talks about strength and conditioning in the future, India has to be looked at.”





Asked if the book would be more suitable for fitness freaks rather than a layman, Basu replied, “I would think so. But from what I have heard, all fitness aficionados seem to resonate with it. I have looked at various things through my lens. The book focuses on fitness training, and strength and conditioning. I have included three case studies as well. At the end of the day, I make a lot of informed decisions. The book is based on those.”





The iconic Kohli, with whom Basu shares a great bond, has written the foreword for the book. “Virat launched the book on Instagram when we were in Dubai. Our relationship is very well known. Everyone got to see Virat’s fitness transformation. With him at the helm, I think that the whole country got transformed,” said Basu.



