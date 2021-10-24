Wall trends for this fall

New Delhi :

Artisan Furnishings curates a few trends to dress your walls up for the season:





Minimalistic Decor





If yours is a minimalistic home with clean simple designs and home accessories, covering your wall with a muted colour and simple floral motifs will work like a charm. An interplay of the yesteryear's cottage core vibe with a contemporary design aesthetic, your walls will play muse to the season of new beginnings.





Cover Me in Sunshine





Vibrant hues of sunshine orange and yellow with intricately lined patterns in white bring out a certain allure and warmth to your home along with adding a statement to your wall. Paint your home in this subdued backdrop to give it a fresh makeover.





Go Rustic with Earthy Tones





Invoking the aura of the charming English countryside, the rustic trend blends the neutral backdrops and an earthy colour palette of beige, brown and blue. Infusing a sense of tradition and craftsmanship, these wallpapers are designed with ingenuity and love for our diverse roots.





Bold Hues on Muted Backdrops





Give your home a festive spirit and feel with wallpapers created on a simple colour palette of cream with gold accents. Reminiscent of palaces and their vintage and regal vibe, this wall covering trend goes perfectly for every kind of space.





A melange of Pattern and Prints





Uniquely designed patterns on a plethora of backdrops coloured white, cream, beige and bold hues of violet, this trend is perfect for all seasons. Floral motifs and structural designs create a bespoke line of wall arts to bring out the essence of fall in your home.



