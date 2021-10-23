Your ultimate festive season beauty checklist

New Delhi :

Prepare for the special celebrations this festive season with the ultimate beauty well-being checklist which will not only make you look good on the outside but also shine from the inside.





Rachit Gupta, Director, OxyGlow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd, said, "Festivals are a time to shine bright and invest in a proper beauty well-being regime from head to toe. The key is to know what ingredients suit you and choose the brand which ensures good quality products. Especially in the day and time when there is so much stress, pollution, sun damage, etc. One cannot go wrong with the beauty product that they are using. The right products can unleash one's true beauty and make them refreshed to be able to enjoy the festivities fully."





* Headturner -- How your hair looks to make a lot of difference to your complete look. But do not forget a proper hair care regime can relax and clear your mind. Start with a good oil massage which provides nourishment to the hair and scalp. It throws the stress right out. Coconut oil, Amla oil, Argan oil and Red onion oil are especially recommended. Special occasions call for special treatment, after a good hair wash deep condition your hair with a mask. A Keratin hair mask works wonders by putting life into your hair. Finish up with a vitamin-enriched serum for lustrous hair.





* No makeup can match the beauty and softness of a fresh face -- get rid of those tension lines and that stress off your skin with a well-rounded face care routine. Start with a D-tan bleach to make your skin brighter. Follow-up with a facial kit for cleansing, toning and hydration. Best facial kits are the ones that have activated charcoal or acne treatment. Even a gold or diamond facial kit gives excellent results. Cucumber-based toners are recommended. This routine would restore your glow and leave you radiant and pampered.





* Wink, Pout and Brows -- We often forget about small things like lips, eyelashes and eyebrows. Don't underestimate their role in perfecting the look. A dash of castor oil massaged on eyelashes and eyebrows would render a natural shine. For the photo-ready pout start with a natural lip scrub and apply lip balm for hydration and protection.





* Body positivity -- scrub, tone, polish and moisturise for gleaming skin. One can never go wrong with skin moisturizing with shea butter and aloe vera based body lotions.





* Happy hands and feet -- a good manicure and pedicure which massages the tension out leaving the hands and feet eased are a must on the list. Opt for products that have Vitamin E, Vitamin C and Aloe Vera. They reduce fine lines, treat sun damage and rehydrate for younger-looking skin.





* Great nails don't happen by chance -- beautiful looking nails add liveliness, it elevates the look of your attire as much as the right accessories. Shape them and nourish them. Paint them bold or paint them chic to suit your personality.





Just before the festive season, we pay attention to our beauty well-being, but the best practice is to include the things that suit you in your lifestyle. It is important to repair and rejuvenate to stay well, and feel good. So, take care of yourself with simple regimes and good quality products.



