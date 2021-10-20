Five hair-care kits to help prevent hair fall post-Covid

New Delhi :

In addition, the virus has left a huge impact and people are suffering from hair fall like never before. One definitely needs to make a special effort to revive hair from further damage.





Here is a list of five hair care kits to help strengthen your hair and reduce hair fall.





Kama Ayurveda Hair Care Regime





Kama Ayurveda hair care regime kit is an intensive hair treatment that effectively works for hair loss, dandruff and premature greying. It contains the herbal formula which includes indigo (neeli), Eclipta Alba and gooseberry which acts as an anti-fungal agent and prevents scalp infections. The kit is 100 per cent natural and contains the





Rose & Jasmine hair cleanser and conditioner along with the Bringadi intensive hair oil.





Quantity: Rose & Jasmine Hair Cleanser 200 ml, Rose & Jasmine Hair Conditioner 200 ml, Bringadi Hair Oil 250 ml





Price: Rs 3,985





Ayouthveda Anti-Hair Fall Tonic Kit





Ayouthveda is India's leading brand that specializes in formulating world-class Ayurvedic beauty and wellness products. Its Anti-Hair Fall Kit contains a Protein Hair Oil, Anti Hair Fall Tonic and Anti Hair Fall Shampoo. The products are 100 per cent free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and artificial colour. The Master Hair Tonic is a 2 in 1 hair regimen for healthy hair growth. It is blended with 42 Botanicals, Onion juice, natural proteins and essential oils that help to improve hair growth, strengthens hair cuticles and control premature hair fall. The Protein Hair Oil is a blend of Protein-rich natural oils and Herbs and power-packed with abundant proteins, vitamins and minerals that nourish the hair roots deeply. The anti-hair fall shampoo is infused with herbal extracts, juices and essential oils that help to achieve healthy hair with less struggle. It also manages to keep hair clean and strengthens hair follicles.





Quantity: Anti-hair fall tonic 100 ml





Price: Rs 999





Upakarma Ayurveda: Pack of Onion Hair Oil & Red Onion Shampoo





India's leading Ayurveda brand Upakarma Ayurveda has several wellness products to offer but their Onion haircare range is no less than a blessing for people with massive hair fall. The combo includes an Onion Hair Oil and Red Onion Shampoo. Both these products are meant for all hair types and help in boosting hair growth. The Onion Hair Oil is infused with Black Seed oil, Argan oil, Amla oil, Castor oil, Amla extract, Bhringraj extract, Neem oil, Virgin Coconut oil, Hibiscus oil and Jojoba oil that nourishes the scalp by unclogging pores on the roots. The Red Onion Shampoo contains Red Onion Seed oil, Argan oil, Brahmi oil, Bhringraj oil and Vitamin E that stimulates blood circulation. Both these products are free of harsh chemicals and are natural. If used regularly, the products result in minimizing hair breakage and revitalizing the scalp by nourishing the hair roots.





Quantity: Onion Hair Oil 200 ml, Red Onion Shampoo 300 ml





Price: Rs 1,498





Indulekha; Bringha Hair essential combo





Indulekha is a clinically tested, Ayurvedic brand that has medicinal properties in its bringha oil and shampoo. The products are specially formulated to control hair fall and grow new hair. The hair oil is supposed to be used thrice a week for upto four months and followed up by the hair cleanser for effective results. The hair cleanser is enriched with nine full bhringraj plans and six powerful herbs and essential oils. Both the products are free from parabens and synthetic perfumes and show a great result in just a few washes.





Quantity: Bringha oil 100 ml, Bringha hair cleanser 200 ml





Price: Rs 666





Wow Skin Science Onion Hair Oil Ultimate Hair Care Kit





The strengthening hair care kit from Wow Skin Science contains a black seed hair shampoo, conditioner and hair oil. This ultimate kit helps to tackle weak hair, strengthen them and clarify blocked roots. All three products are enriched with natural ingredients with strong antioxidant properties that promote blood circulation to the hair roots and boost hair growth. The kit will help in improving the hair texture and provide lustrous hair.





Quantity: Red Onion Black Seed Hair Shampoo 300 ml, Red Onion Black seed Hair Conditioner 300 ml, Red Onion Black Seed Hair Oil 200 ml





Price: Rs 1597