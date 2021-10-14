Urbanisation leading to increased prevalence of diabetes, finds study

Chennai :

The study, which had more than one lakh participants aged 20 years and above, was led by Dr Guha Pradeepa, senior scientist at the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Chennai.





It found prevalence of diabetes was 14.7% among rural to urban migrants, 13.2% among those residing in urban areas, 12.7%among urban to rural migrants and 7.7% among those who were permanently residing in rural areas.





Commenting on the study, Dr Guha Pradeepa said that more than half of the people who migrated from rural to urban areas had abdominal obesity, increased waist circumference. This was considerably higher compared to the other three groups. The risk for diabetes was nearly two times higher in those who migrated from rural to urban areas, the doctor said.





Experts said that the results could be attributed to change in diet, exercise and possibly other, less-studied factors like stress. environmental pollution, etc.