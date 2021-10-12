On World Arthritis Day, know more about its prevalence, conditions and treatment

Chennai :

The day was established in 1996 by the Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) to raise awareness among the public about the existence of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, as well as their impact.





Arthritis is a common condition that results in pain and inflammation in joints. More than 180 million people in India suffer from the disease and its prevalence is higher than even diabetes, AIDS, and cancer. Arthritis can also affect people aged 20-40 and children are prone to the disease known as Juvenile arthritis.





If a child's joints are swollen for 6 weeks in a row or longer, he or she may have juvenile arthritis While it can't be reversed, people can adopt certain lifestyle measures to slow its progression.





Despite advances in the field of medical sciences, experts have still much to learn about arthritis. As contributions made to the study of the disease, here are some of the myths among people





Symptoms:





A person may experience fever, lymph nodes swelling, weight loss, tiredness, inability to use your hand, difficulty in walking, and poor sleep.





Common types:





• Osteoarthritis





• Rheumatoid Arthritis





• Psoriatic Arthritis





• Gout





• Lupus