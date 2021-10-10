World Mental Health Day: The importance of holistic fitness

New Delhi :

Mental health is a prevailing and largely unaddressed issue in current times. Additionally, the social stigma associated with mental health issues only makes the problem worse. While conversations are increasing around the subject, there is still a lack of awareness and sensitivity around the issue, and speaking about mental health is considered taboo.





As a result of this, many people suffering from mental health issues refuse to seek help from professionals, let alone talk about it.





Mehta believes that our body and mind are not separate entities, they are intertwined and directly impact each other. Whatever affects our body affects the mind and vice-versa. It is evident therefore that the focus on mental health has to increase and learning how to keep mentally fit has to become a part of our daily routine.





"Our every thought and emotion is affecting the biochemistry of each cell in our body. Modern medicine has proven that most lifestyle diseases like hypertension, diabetes, obesity are somewhere connected with excessive stress and anxiety. Excessive stress and anxiety simply mean that our thoughts and emotions are not in our control. Something that happened days ago can still bother us or something that has not even happened yet can stress us out. Hence, it is vital to do regular practices like breathwork, meditations, visualization, for our mental well-being (just like we do for physical fitness), and gradually take charge of our own minds and learn how to self-regulate our own emotions for the well-being of our mind and through the mind, our body as well," adds Mehta.





Here are a few simple tips that you can incorporate into your daily routine for your mental well-being:





* Opt for daily breathing exercises as they help you relax your body and mind. Start your day with five basic Pranayamas: Bhastrika, Kapalbhati, Anulomvilom, Bhramri and Udgeeth to have a peaceful day, and when you are stressed, take slow, deep breaths.





* Meditate for at least 20 minutes daily. It will assist you in concentrating and removing the chaotic thoughts that may be causing stress.





* Maintain a regular sleeping schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. Irregular sleep patterns can have a long-term impact on your mood, energy, mental sharpness, and ability to deal with stress.





* Include more positive words when you are conversing with others. Replace the negative words like "I can't and I won't" with "I can and I will".





* Get outside at least once a day and spend some time in the sun for your physical and mental health. The time spent in nature not only elevates your mood but helps in lowering your blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and overall physical well-being.





* Surround yourself with positive thoughts and discover aspects of yourself, other people, and your life that you enjoy, and write them in a gratitude journal.





* Acknowledge your feelings, and talk about them to your trusted friend, family, or colleague, whenever you are comfortable. Talking can help us put things into perspective and feel less alone.





Follow these tips and tricks to achieve a healthy state of mind and keep your mental health positive.