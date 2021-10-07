Here's how to perfect your dating profile and get more matches

New Delhi :

If you're a veteran or new to the world of online dating, it's important to know that your profile gives people a glimpse into who you really are and encourages them to reach out and get to know you. Nailing the perfect dating profile may seem like an impossible task, and deciding what you want to say about yourself on your bio is even harder but OkCupid has a cheatsheet to make your profile as lovable as you! Simply changing your picture or bio every now and then and keeping your profile updated with what's important to you will quicken the process of bringing you closer to finding your kind of love!

Take note of these top 5 tips that will help you unlock the true potential of your profile and find love online:

A picture says a thousand words or more: Upload a variety of photos (more than just selfies!) If you have indulged in a Miley Cyrus to Hannah Montana makeover, then be sure to upload and post. Even if it's an Earth Day walk or the Pride March or a visit to a chocolate factory then let a variety of pictures from there do your talking. In fact, data from OkCupid suggests that photos that include animals are 3x more likely to get attention. Well, now is the time to show off your furry little friends to the world!

Fuller Profiles, More Matches: An estimated 1 in 3 dating app users don't update their dating app profile once they put it up - but if you add a new photo or a new story, most dating apps treat you like a new person and the algorithm kicks into gear, showing you to MORE people. People who complete their profile get 200 percent more matches. Don't forget that you will get out of dating apps what you put into them, so put some love into finding love.

Keep your bios short but away from cliches: Show doesn't tell - instead of describing yourself with adjectives, talk about the things you love and enjoy doing but make sure you keep it short and sweet. You can skip writing a dissertation on yourself but instead choose quirky bios. They are great conversation starters but cliches like #wanderlust might be a big no-no but your favourite OTT show would be screaming Yes!

Go beyond just a ï¿½Hey': Send meaningful messages to initiate conversations; keep them around 140 characters and avoid saying "hey". Saying "hey" in a first message, unless you are a Hollywood star, is almost equivalent to saying nothing and has a 92 percent chance of being completely ignored. Users take out time and effort to update their profiles and a simple "hey" might just indicate that you hardly bothered to look at their profile. Don't waste your shot at love with just three alphabets.

Remain Active: You definitely don't want to be a serial dater but many apps make your profile dormant if you don't go on for more than two weeks, which means they stop showing you people. Sinking into hibernation mode is a huge red flag and you can increase your likes by up to 3x when you log in every day.