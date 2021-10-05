Skin minimalism is here to stay

New Delhi :

But is it really worth it? Is it suitable and necessary for our skin? Well, the thing is, such a skincare routine might sound fascinating, but it is neither a sustainable choice nor healthy for our skin as we know excess of everything can be harmful. Due to these standards of beauty, we start questioning the appearance of our skin which has pores which is absolutely normal to have.





So, what can we do? The answer is Skin minimalism. This trend is here to stay for the long run. It involves basic steps of skincare, is economical, sustainable and healthy for your skin. For us, this is the way to go ahead in our skincare journey. So, what all steps does it include? Let's have a look and get the answer to many such questions and mysteries revolving around our skin shared by Rajat Mathur, Education Manager, Kiehl's India. Ready? It involves only 4 steps:





A Gentle Cleanser:





In a skincare routine, the first and foremost step is always cleansing. Cleansing helps your skin to get rid of dirt, impurities and excess oil which may read to breakouts and of course, none of us wants that. Sleeping with make-up on can also be a cause of breakouts so it's better to cleanse your face twice a day during the morning and at night. Doing this alone can make a big difference as this step ensures better penetration of all the other skincare products that you use after cleansing. Do not use a cleanser that is too harsh and gives your skin a squeaky feeling as it means that it has removed all the natural oil of your skin along with the impurities. That's why it is suggested that you should use a gentle and hydrating cleanser and cleanse the skin for 45-60 seconds before pat drying it.





Exfoliation, Treatments and Serums:





Did you know that our skin is clever enough to get rid off of the dead skin cells on its own? Well, it is true. Our skin is smart enough to do that. Exfoliation comes next after cleansing as it removes the dead skin cells making them smooth and healthy. You can choose to go with either physical or chemical exfoliation. Physical exfoliation involves the use of scrubs which can sometimes be harsh to the skin whereas chemical exfoliation is basically using acids to exfoliate the skin. Chemicals and acids sound scary but it's not as scary as you think. It can be much gentler and more effective as compared to physical exfoliation. It is advised to use exfoliators only once or twice a week as excessive exfoliation may lead to irritated and inflamed skin and cause further damage to it. Serums are a formulation that includes ingredients catering to a specific concern like skin brightening, reducing fine lines, reducing pigmentation, acne etc. You can include it in your skincare routine but it's not that essential.





Moisturizer a Must:





We all love and desire that healthy dewy look. Don't we? The key to achieving it is hydration and only hydration. Hydration is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine and so is skin minimalism. Even if your skin is oily and looks like it doesn't need a moisturizer, you still can't skip this step. It is a myth that people with oily skin can skip moisturizers. Yes, you can choose a different formula in moisturizers suitable for your skin type, but you still have to use it otherwise your skin will be forced to produce oil and it'll just look oilier than ever. Talking about formula, for dry skin, one should use cream-based formula whereas as for oily or combination skin, one should use lightweight, gel-based moisturizers.





Sun Protection:





Nothing is more important than sunscreen in the skincare routine. All the products will go in vain if you miss out on this step as no matter how many products you apply, they can't protect you from sun damage. UV rays of the sun are enough for increasing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, pigmentation, uneven skin tone, etc. It is advised to use sunscreen with an SPF of more than 30. Also, you must reapply the sunscreen after every 2-3 hours even after leaving the house.