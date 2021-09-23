Sexagenarian starts a club to help women stay grateful

Chennai :

Lakshmi founded a club for women entrepreneurs to grow and spread their wings. “During the pandemic-induced lockdown, many women, especially seniors, were complaining about not being able to step out or meet family and friends. I wanted to uplift their mind, body, and soul. To fulfill this, along with my friend, I started a club called Grandemic Club that stresses the importance of gratitude during the pandemic. Through this club, I teach women how to stay positive during a period like this. We follow the teaching of Rhondas Brynes book The Secret. Currently, the club is reading the book The Magic with sessions of practices and stories. I am also trying to teach them the art of staying grateful and counting their blessings,” she says.





The sexagenarian is passionate about learning something new and this drew her to many online classes during the pandemic. “I learned many applications and how to use them effectively. When I heard about the Get Set Up platform that conducts live classes for older adults, I wanted to be their guide. I am currently teaching users various aspects of using Instagram. In today’s world, seniors need to be tech-savvy,” she concludes.