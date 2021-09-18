High protein food good for kids: Dieticians

Chennai :

The advice came at a time when many students tested COVID positive after schools in the State were partially reopened.





Dr Vijayashree N, chief dietitian, MGM Healthcare said children gain immunity basically from proteins. Apart from that, they also need Vitamin A, B 2, B12, C and D, which are the other nutrients required to develop good immunity.





“Our body produces better immunity when we consume all these nutrients. Also, these proteins will also improve the DNA, RNA, and other cellular health of the body. When there is better cellular health, we get better immune level. In the last two years, we have seen a large number of COVID patients whose intake of food came down. So, we need to give food that has everything in it, particularly protein and micronutrients, of which seafood is a really good option,” said Dr Vijayashree.





She added such nutrient-rich food was helpful in ensuring faster recovery and even during the post-recovering period, especially for children. “We also recommend patients to take high protein while they are under treatment for COVID or even after are discharged. For those who are vegetarian, we advise them to consume supplements that have high protein,” she said.