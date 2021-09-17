Seven new books to check out this monsoon

New Delhi :

Myla: Insurrection By Arjun Rao





Malaika Menon, aka Agent Myla, returns home to Calicut, Kerala to find her entire family brutally murdered. Being the tip of the spear in India's fight against terrorism, she is no stranger to killing and death. However, the savage killings leave her shaken to her very core. On leave from her position in the Indian Army, Myla discovers a sinister plot. It appears that the murders were all aimed at flushing her out from the natural protection of the Indian Army. With her on the streets of Calicut, the perpetrators appear to have got what they wanted. Myla, alone and grieving, far from her lethal best. Best of all, she is now unprotected. Myla unearths clues that point to a conspiracy perpetrated by a far larger enemy than she has ever encountered before. A criminal enterprise so large, and so pervasive, that it has invaded every level of Indian society. Shattered by her loss, enraged by her inability to protect her loved ones, Myla decides to go after the truth. Find out what really happened, and why. She does the only thing she knows how to. The one thing that she is a master at. She picks up her gun and decides to investigate. Will she survive against the largest menace known to India? Or will they achieve what they wanted along? To put a bullet in Myla's head. Myla's dangerous game of cat and mouse takes her from Calicut to Chennai, where she faces the head of the snake in a shattering frontal attack that she cannot possibly survive.





'The Code of Manavas' by Arpit Bakshi





'The Code of Manavas', is set some two million years past ad 2050, when earth as we know it ceased to exist, and so did mankind. A new race, the Manavas, now exists on Bhoomi, the erstwhile Earth, which is divided into two cities-Madhavpur and Ayudhpur. In the quiet and peaceful city of Madhavpur, a reclusive Krishna is busy with an immense task. He has to prepare a new abode for the Manavas before an impending apocalypse destroys them. He knows something that nobody else does-the Manavas is running out of time faster than they can imagine, and there are no inhabitable planets to escape to. To make matters worse, there is someone in Madhavpur who wants to destroy Krishna and subjugate each Manava. The Manavas, it seems, are doomed. Yet Krishna knows there is a slim chance of survival for the Manavas, although there is a huge price to be paid for it. Will the various factions of the Manavas unite for the greater good? Will Krishna, who saved them during the turn of the last Yuga, be able to save them now? What will be the price to pay? Enter the mythical world of Maha Vishnu and get swept up in a fast-paced suspenseful narrative.





'Beyond a Love Story' by Chitkala Mulye





Sameer seduced by his elder cousin, gets carried away in a physical relationship with him. Preeti, Sameer's childhood tutor, and a best friend find solace in her bond with Sameer, which has ripened over years. However, when Sameer who is gay, finds his soul mate Abhijeet, Preeti goes through an intense emotional turmoil. This beginning is Sameer's life exposes him to a canvas of suffering; revealing the true meaning of love, companionship, family, and sacrifice while turning the tables and bringing a twist in the tale! The story explores how true love transcends the boundaries of gender, age, and sexuality questioning the perceived notions about relationships, thus challenging the typical conventions of the family system.





'Happily Frustrated' by Ritiqa Pachauri





Shelly (the protagonist) becomes an alcoholic after discovering that her husband of ten years (Saurabh) was gay. He had left her for another man, and it had left her heartbroken. Because of her addiction, Shelly loses her job, her friends, her sister's support, and even her parent's sympathy. However, her mother did feel her pain and asks her to go on a vacation to Goa. Here, Shelly meets her aunt Polly, who slowly a d steadily tries to bring Shelly back on track. Another character who is a tarot card reader also plays an important role in Shelly's life. However, the twist comes when Shelly returns from Goa and tells her family about aunt Polly. What's the twist? Will Shelly overcome her pain? Will she ever be happy?





'The Mindset of a Growing Entrepreneur' by Harsh Joshi





What is new to you in this book is that uncertainty can be used to your benefit if you create and deploy an entrepreneurial mindset a way of thinking about your business that captures the benefits of uncertainty. This book distills our observations of habitual entrepreneurs. It shows you how they think, how they behave, and exactly what it is that they do so well.





'Meri Arzoo' by Rajeev Kumar





"Meri Arzoo" has 13 different sweet stories that depict the state of mind of a human being in different circumstances of life. The Character is from a middle-class family and he has to deal with many daily life problems. He has to face different phases of his life. All 13 stories are different from each other yet they all have one thing in common: A middle-class person. The protagonist wants to do/become something and he ends up doing something. Each story was well-thought-out; you can tell that the author felt connected to each story and you can feel his presence in the narrative. The narrative maintains a steady pace throughout the book. Stories are backed with elements of failure, destiny, love, lie, truth, success, and failure. Each story relates to the daily life of people, while reading those stories readers will feel like it is my experience of my own journey.





Saurabh Bagaria's Money Gone'





Capturing the intricacies of a fictional high-profile offshore money diversion scheme shrouded in secrecy and an equally high-on-action chase by Indian tax authorities, 'Money Gone', is a thriller novel by author and advocate Saurabh Bagaria that takes readers through overseas indulgence, tense courtrooms, and even the dark web.