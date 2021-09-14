Lensman takes remote food photography to the next level

Chennai :

He reminisces that the entire discussion happened through WhatsApp messages. But only during the lockdown last year, remote photography became so popular.





“Remote photography is the future and if you plan it properly, then the entire process is easier. Certain clients don’t trust remote photography because they don’t know how it works. But during the lockdown last year, photographers took remote photography to a new level. This has opened up various avenues for photographers,” says Sumanth Kumar, who runs the venture Picture Palate.





To make things easier for clients, the photographer has bought a lot of cutlery and crockery. “Once I get the requirements for food shots, I prepare the food with the help of home chefs and chefs. The only challenge I face is that, sometimes, it is difficult to source certain ingredients if the client is from outside the country. I have also set up a small terrace garden where I grow coriander, basil, curry leaves, rosemary, and so on,” he adds.