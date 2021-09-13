Are nutrition and fertility related?

New Delhi :

There is an association between nutrition and fertility. Diet, weight, smoking, and alcohol intake can have a negative impact on fertility and can lead to hormonal imbalance. Thus, it is imperative to improve your eating habits. This becomes more important when you are planning pregnancy and want to improve fertility. Maintaining optimum weight and opting for foods that are safe and supportive for your baby are important. So, you have to include folic acid, iron, protein, and other important nutrients.





Remember not to try any fad diets, which can deplete your body of the nutrients it needs during pregnancy. Know what to eat and what to delete: ½ Low levels of iron can lead to anaemia. Right levels of iron can help those red blood cells deliver oxygen to the baby. Opt for dried beans, raisins, apricots, spinach, lentils, and peas. Choose foods like spinach, pumpkin, tomatoes, and beetroot to cut down the chances of ovulatory infertility.





½ Eat protein-rich foods like tofu, paneer, and lentils. Omega-3 fatty acids can help you improve the quality of the eggs. Is your caffeine intake high? Beware! It can invite subfertility or a delay in conceiving.





½ Folate (folic acid) is essential, and slashes down the chances of neural tube defects in newborns. You can get it from various foods like green leafy vegetables, orange juice, legumes (beans, peas, lentils), and even nuts. If you are opting for any supplement then do not take it without your doctor's knowledge. Even males can take it to increase the sperm count.





½ Opting for sugary beverages like sodas and energy drinks can lead to low fertility. Do not consume them on a regular basis.





½ Do not have processed and canned foods as you will take a longer time to become pregnant. No pizza, pasta, cake, pastries, chips, namkeens, and desserts. Alcohol and smoking are not recommended at all if you want to boost your fertility.





½ Have less trans fat and more monounsaturated fat (from avocados and olive oil). Avoid highly processed carbohydrates and eat complex ones.





½ Eat fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains. A well-balanced diet is beneficial for good sperm production