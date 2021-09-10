Ganesh Chaturthi: Try this festive modak recipe

New Delhi :

Let's admit it. No Indian festival is ever complete without some sweet and savory flavors in our households. Especially when it comes to occasions like Holi, Diwali, and Ganesh Chaturthi, these sweets are unmissable.





Since the much-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi is right here, we must try our hands at preparing some delicious Modaks. After all, offering Lord Ganesha his favorite sweet means even we get to have some, right!





Try this sumptuous Modak recipe by Bharti Sanghi, Founder of LIFE -- Artisanal Foods, that is working to put the rich Indian culinary tradition back on the map.





Ingredients





For Dough





2 cups rice flour





For Filling





1 1/4 cups grated gur





2 cups freshly grated coconut 1 tbsp khus-khus





1/2 tsp elaichi powder





Other Ingredients





1 tsp ghee for kneading and greasing Method for dough





Boil 1 and 1/4 cups of water in a deep non-stick pan.





Place the rice flour in a deep bowl and add the boiled water gradually. Mix well using a spoon in the beginning and then knead into a soft and smooth dough.





Cover with a lid and keep aside for 10 minutes.





For filling





Heat a deep non-stick pan, add the jaggery and cook on a slow flame for 1 to 2 minutes or till the jaggery melts, while stirring continuously.





Add the coconut, khus-khus and elaichi powder, mix well and cook on a slow flame for 4 to 5 minutes or till the mixture thickens. Keep aside to cool slightly.





Divide the filling into 20 equal portions and keep them aside.





How to proceed





Knead the dough once again using 1/2 tsp of ghee and keep aside.





Grease a modak mold using very little ghee and close it.





Take a portion of the dough, press it into the cavity of the modak mold till it is evenly lined on all sides.





Fill the dough cavity with a portion of the filling.





Take a smaller portion of the dough and spread it evenly at the base of the modak mold so as to seal the filling.





Demould the modak from the modak mold.





Repeat steps 2 to 7.





Place a steamer plate in a steamer and place a banana leaf on it.





Moisten all the modaks with little water using your fingertips.





Place 10 modaks on the banana leaf and steam on a medium flame for 10 minutes.





Repeat step 10 to make 11 more modaks in 1 more batch.





Serve warm