Long COVID-19 complications causing severe kidney damage in patients, say doctors

Chennai :

COVID-19 itself leads to different forms of infections and it can damage the cell receptors in several organs including kidney, say doctors. Long COVID-19 not only damages the lungs and intestines, but it can also lead to kidney damage.





"Patients with other comorbidities such as Diabetes and Hypertension are more likely to be a victim to kidney related long-term complications post COVID-19. A specific pattern was seen in kidney patients who were affected due to fibrosis in patients due to COVID-19. Protein leak in the urine is one of the symptoms, which is mainly due to damaged kidney that allows more protein to leak into urine from blood. This condition is called Proteinuria," Dr Ganesh Prasad NK, Senior Consultant of Nephrology at Fortis Hospital.





A new study published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology has found that long Covid patients are likely to experience kidney damage, and end-stage kidney disease.





"Even after testing negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR, it is found that the kidney cells were rigid in those who had kidney diseases and mainly due to long involvement, patients had proteinuria that led to protein loss in urine," says Dr Ganesh.





When more protein and enough liquids are highly recommended for post COVID recovery, proteinuria would delay the COVID recovery and causes further damages, say doctors.





Senior nephrologist Dr Arun Srinivasan says that many patients had complications that require kidney transplantation at a later stage for long term recovery as COVID-19 damages the kidney.





"The treatment protocols for patients with kidney issues changes if they have been affected by COVID-19 and dialysis patients have to be monitored separately due to further damage to the kidney post COVID-19. The most important factor is that these issues should be identified at an initial stage and intervention should be sought as the treatment protocols vary upon detection of such complications," he added.