‘Parents should teach mindful eating practices to children’

She says, “Nutritious food and dietary pattern have a strong connection in preventing chronic diseases and lifestyle-related disorders. Though our food preferences keep changing, it is largely influenced by the conditioning that happens during childhood. It is very important to invest in healthy eating habits. When you feed your child, a parent should understand that he/she is eating for the next three generations. The food that a child eats can influence the sperm and egg quality for the next three generations.”





The nutritionist also stresses the importance of parents’ role in developing a child’s eating habits. “At a young age, parents are the role models for children. They are the primary influence in providing the food experience. Children observe parents’ eating-related attitude, behaviour, lifestyle, whether they enjoy food or are dissatisfied. Children should be taught healthy eating practices at home early in life. There is no point in preaching later, as it might be difficult to modify their eating behaviour. It is the responsibility of the parents or the immediate environment or the grandparents to have a positive relationship with food and how they eat as a family,” she adds.