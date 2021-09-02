Ayush ministry launches ''Yoga-Break'' app for professionals to de-stress at workplace

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbanand Sonowal on Wednesday launched the ''Yoga-Break'' application for working professionals to de-stress, refresh and re-focus at their workplace to increase their productivity.

New Delhi : The five-minute protocol encompassing Asanas, Pranayama and Dhyana will be available through the mobile app.



Listing the benefits of yoga, Sonowal said, “We know that the corporate professionals often experience stress and also physical problems due to their occupation. Of course, the other professions are also not exempted from such problems.



Keeping in view the working population this app has been developed, which will give the employees some solace at the workplace.”



The event was attended by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State Science and Technology and Earth Science, Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture and Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of State for Ayushand Women and Child Development.



Talking about the recognition of Yoga worldwide, Sonowal said, “Yoga is now popular world-wide. It has reached almost every part of the globe. People practice Yoga, in some form or the other, is beneficial for spiritual or health purposes.”"The philosophy behind the ancient Indian practice of yoga has influenced various aspects of how society in India functions, whether be in relation to areas such as health and medicine or education and the arts,” he said.



Singh said, “Using digital technology in promoting yoga is really worth appreciating. I urge Union law minister to enact a law on yoga for five minutes at the workplace so that people can take advantage of it.”Rijiju said, “Ayush Ministry is propagating yoga in very simple ways, which is quite commendable and I am sure that the app will spread like a wildfire.”According to Lekhi, the app can significantly contribute in achieving the sustainability for mankind and will prove to be a big contributor in reducing stress in our lives.



The launch was a part of the ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'', a series of events organised by the Union government to celebrate 75th year of India’s Independence.



The ministry of Ayush has been allotted one week from August 30 to September 5 for promotion of several activities of Ayush, including the launch of Y-Break app, organising camps for school for Ayush systems, launch of Ashwagandha as prophylactic medicine, and distribution of medicinal plants for farmers and public.



Speaking on the occasion, Kalubhai said, “You all have seen for yourselves how efficacious yoga-break app is and how much research and thought have been put in its preparation. It has already stood robust trials, testing its deliverables. Its impact on our various Koshas has also been talked about.”The programme also witnessed a synchronised and impressive display of yogasanas by all dignitaries, including the ministers present at the venue.



They performed the five-minute yoga protocol while several dignitaries, including senior officials of various government departments, autonomous organisations, members of industry bodies such as ASSOCHAM, CII and FICCI among others, connected remotely.



The Yoga protocol in the application comprises of a few simple yogic practices including Tadasana, Skandha chakra, Ardhachakrasana, Nadishodhana Pranayama and Bhramari Pranayama- Dhyana, the statement saidThis module was launched in January last year as a pilot project in six major metro cities in coordination with different stakeholders, it said.



A total of 15 day''s trial was conducted by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in collaboration with six leading yoga Institutes of the country, wherein a total 717 participants from different private and government bodies.