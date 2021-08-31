The best ways to treat a sun tan?

New Delhi :

We live in a world where we take care of our skin more than we spend time healing our hearts, but who said we can't look good while doing both. Tanning is one of the most common beauty problems. With India's climate and scorching heat, we tend to get a suntan, no matter how hard we try.





Try the best sunscreen, or even wear full-sleeved clothes; chances are that you may still get a tan. Besides, if you love to groom, getting rid of a suntan would be on top of your list.





So, let's dive deep into all you can do to treat a tan with these quick home remedies and/or products that would work best for your skin: Coconut Oil: This is the first and most common choice. Coconut oil is packed with skin healing properties, from inflammation to soothing the skin, it's the go-to for improving skin health. However, one should note that it is recommended that you use coconut oil during the night and not during the day -- especially in the sun; as coconut oil is made of 90 percent saturated fats and is thick in nature, allowing it to capture unwanted heat which might damage the skin further, instead of making it better.





Scrub Grit: A fine scrub-like mixture of products like coffee, walnut, rock salt, and coconut oil has proven to be a great way to exfoliate and remove a suntan, especially from your arms, elbows, neck, and face. Several products are available in the market which offers amazing results when used 2-3 times a week.





Gram flour + Curd + Honey Homemade mask: When used together in a mask, these 3 ingredients consist of antioxidants, natural acids, and enzymes that help lower inflammation in the skin caused due to sun exposure, fight bacteria, heal skin and reduce pigmentation.





How can you make this mask?





* Take 2 spoons of fine gram powder





* Add 2 spoons of honey and add 2 spoons of fresh curd





* Mix thoroughly and keep aside





* Wash your face with a mild face wash





* Dab your face with a towel





* Now, gently apply the mask to your face and neck. (You can apply the same mask on your arms or legs.) After applying the mask, let it sit and dry for over 10-15 mins * Once it is about to dry, use cold water and scrub your face with the mixture on your face. After massaging your face, wash it with cold water, and pat dry with a soft towel. For best results, use this mask at least 2 times a week Moringa Oil: Rich in Vitamin E, antioxidants, and behenic acid, moringa oil is age-old healing and beautifying oil that helps in reducing stubborn blemishes, scar marks, and suntan. You can apply moringa oil before you go to bed to allow your skin to absorb the oil as much as possible and do its magic. Take a couple of oil droplets and massage them on your face, arms, neck, and wherever you feel you have got tan. You'll see the result in a couple of days.





In the end, we want you to know why it is essential for you to take care of your skin from the sun in the first place. Why is protecting skin important from sunlight?





Sun is the most excellent source of Vitamin D; however, even mild exposure to UV rays can affect our skin in more ways than we even know. If we spend excessive time under the sun, it can lead to temporary or permanent skin issues like sunburn or even skin cancer.





So, it's best you apply sunscreen before you step out, and also indulge in some skin healing therapies in case you spend too much time outdoors.